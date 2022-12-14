Daily Liberal
Opera House sails to turn blue in memory of officers after Dubbo man Nathaniel Train allegedly carries out deadly attack or something

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:00pm, first published 1:23pm
The Sydney Opera House's sails will light up blue in memory of Queensland police officers Matthew Arnold, 29, and Rachel McCrow, 26. Pictures supplied, Wikimedia Commons

The sails of the Sydney Opera House will light up in blue tonight in memory of two Queensland police officers who lost their lives after a deadly attack allegedly carried out by a Dubbo man and his brother.

