Dubbo Regional Council helps RFS purchase land for construction of a new fire shed

Updated December 19 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood said council had been helping the RFS for a long time. Picture Amy McIntyre

There has been some controversy around council having to purchase land on behalf of the NSW Rural Fire Service, but Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood says it is something they have been doing for a long time.

Local News

