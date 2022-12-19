There has been some controversy around council having to purchase land on behalf of the NSW Rural Fire Service, but Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood says it is something they have been doing for a long time.
DRC will undertake a subdivision of land, to create a new proposed lot. Council will then purchase the new lot on behalf of the RFS.
The new lot will be maintained by the RFS at the RFS' cost, and all costs incurred as part of the subdivision and purchase will be their responsibility.
Dubbo's Rural Fire Service will be constructing a new fire shed on the land contained within 773 Twelve Mile Road.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said there had been a lot of "noise" in local government about other levels of government pushing responsibility onto councils.
But Mr Wood said this was something a number of councils, including their own, had been doing for a long time.
"It's been a debate from local government...council having to do administration and cater for the RFS assets, but it's on our books and there's a treatment to work around," he said.
"There is some controversy but this council has been doing it for some time."
Councillor Matthew Wright said it was good that there was no additional cost to council to acquire and purchase the land, and that ongoing maintenance wouldn't be their problem either.
Under the Rural Fires Act 1997 (NSW), a brigade of the NSW RFS is established by a 'local authority' and is subject to the direction and control of the commissioner.
The RFS is incapable of owning land.
As a result, the RFS relies on local councils to own land for their benefit for the purpose of a community-based fire and emergency service.
"The area has been identified as a preferred site by the RFS as it is a central location to its members providing an efficient route in the event of an emergency," a report by DRC said.
The RFS successfully negotiated a purchase price of $7,700 for the purchase of the land and will be up to council to purchase it on their behalf.
The cost of this project will be the responsibility of the RFS and these costs will include the valuation report, legal costs, subdivision costs and the purchase price.
"The shed will benefit those that fall within Council's Local Government Area by ensuring the RFS has the equipment required to respond to emergency situations," the report said.
After discussions between the RFS and Council's Emergency and Risk Team Leader, Council's Property and Land Development (PALD) team were consulted to assist with the property related matters.
PALD raised questions in relation to which entity would be responsible for the payment of this project.
The RFS confirmed that they held grant money worth approximately $30,000 which was intended to cover all associated costs with this project and that there would be no current, or future cost to council for the purchase of the new lot.
It was also noted by the RFS that in order to retain their funding for this project, they will need to evidence that there has been an undertaking to purchase the new lot prior to the end of this financial year.
It is intended that contracts will be exchanged with the owner of the property to assist in this regard.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
