Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

The task of getting the Newell Highway open between Forbes and West Wyalong

December 14 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's estimated 6000 tonnes of asphalt will be needed before the Newell Highway can open to traffic south of Forbes again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.