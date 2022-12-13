Local musos are set to be celebrated in the night of nights for Dubbo's original music scene.
On Wednesday night, the Songwriters and Original Musicians Association of Dubbo (SOMAD) will be hosting their second annual Dubbo Original Music Awards ceremony - a night which recognises the achievements of local musicians.
"One of the key objectives of SOMAD is to make Dubbo into a music city and to do that we figured we need to celebrate and recognise original music more," said Tim Hosking, secretary of SOMAD and bass player in local indie rock outfit One Proud Monkey.
"Holding an awards night is a way to engage the media and get some community attention in a bit of a novel way. We want to promote and celebrate the original music being done over the past 12 months."
The awards night recognises the best in locally-created music, music videos and live music performances across all musical genres.
Mr Hosking said the range of different musicians up for nomination showcased the breadth of talent in the local music scene.
"A key part of it is that we're not just about supporting one particular genre, we try to support all the local musos. Some are quite niche and some are more pop ," he said.
"There's something in there for everyone."
Categories being awarded include Live Artist of the Year, Original Music Album or E.P. of 2022, Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year.
Among the nominees for Single of the Year are local band the Crimson Stitches who recently released their debut single.
"There's a whole stack of stuff local original musicians have been working on that most people probably wouldn't be aware of. So this is an opportunity to put that out on a stage," said Mr Hosking.
As well as recognising the musicians, local venues which support original musicians will also be given a nod.
Up for the Original Music Venue of the Year award for 2022 are the Devil's Hollow Brewery, the Old Bank Bar and Restaurant, the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre and the Pastoral Hotel.
"The musicians making music is one thing but they need a place to play and a community to surround them and assist them. It takes a village to support a muso," said Mr Hosking.
"We also want to recognise the venues that allow spaces and support events that put original music on stage. There's a lot of cover artists around who have a great number of opportunities to play but original musos have a very different kind of offering."
If you want to support local artists and mingle with the musos, tickets to the event are still available for $12.50 through the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre's website.
The night will kick off at 7:00pm and feature live performances by young musicians Malachi Troutman and Llaney Webb.
"These are two fantastic younger musicians, they're our future in Dubbo's music scene and they're writing some awesome songs and performing live a fair bit around town," Mr Hosking said.
"It should be an awesome night."
The event is supported by some of the $12,350 in funding SOMAD were granted from the NSW Government's Arts and Cultural Funding Program.
