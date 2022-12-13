A natural compound has been revealed as the reason behind the recent earthy smell and taste in Dubbo's drinking water.
Geosmin, a compound more prominent during the warmer months, has been announced by Dubbo Regional Council as the culprit.
It can affect the taste and odour of treated drinking water. Compounds are generally present in drinking water, but usually below noticeable levels.
READ ALSO:
Council stated while the taste and odour from Geosmin may be unpleasant, it is purely an aesthetic issue and the water is safe to consume. All water treated at the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant meets the parameters set by the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.
It was Monday, December 5 when council initially announced there was an issue with the water.
They alerted NSW Health to the issue while mayor Mathew Dickerson stated at the time it was uncertain what was causing the unpleasant smell and taste.
Raw water quality coming from the Macquarie River into the Dubbo Water Treatment Plant following the recent flooding situation was given as one reason.
Council staff have since been using powdered activated carbon dosing units to remove the higher levels of Geosmin to reduce the earthy smell and taste.
Some residents have reported putting water in the fridge can help with taste and odour issues.
Dubbo Regional Council added it appreciated residents' patience and understanding while staff work to minimise taste and odour issues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.