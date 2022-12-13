Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson has sent his thoughts to the Queensland police after two officers and a bystander were shot during an ambush involving a man formerly of western NSW.
The police officers were allegedly killed by missing Dubbo man Nathaniel Train, his brother and his sister-in-law. The three attackers were later shot dead in a firefight with heavily armed tactical officers.
NSW police last week launched an appeal for public assistance to locate 46-year-old Train, last seen at his residence in Dubbo on December 16, 2021.
While his whereabouts were unknown, it was believed Train, a former schoolteacher, had remained in touch with his family until early October.
Four officers had attended a remote Queensland property at Wieambilla on Monday following a missing persons request from NSW Police.
"It is dreadful to hear of the terrible loss of life in the events that have unfolded in Queensland," Mr Dickerson said.
"I am not aware of the full details of the incident so I do not wish to make any further comment."
The Daily Liberal reached out to Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, who declined to comment.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during an address to the nation on Tuesday all Australians were saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of life.
"This is, indeed, a devastating day for everyone who loved these Australians," he said.
"This is not a price that anyone who puts on the uniform should ever pay. We can never count the true cost.
"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragedy. With honour, they served and Australia mourns with you today."
The Story and Victoria bridges in Brisbane will be lit up in blue and white on Tuesday night in memory of the victims, 26-year-old Matthew Arnold and 29-year-old Rachel McCrow.
"I doubt that this will bring much comfort to the families and loved ones of those who were killed," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.
"They were so young...they were incredibly brave. These were absolutely callous, brutal acts."
Police shot dead three people following a siege at a remote property 300 kilometres west of Brisbane on Monday night, which came after the two officers and a neighbour were gunned down.
READ MORE:
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, himself a Queensland police officer before entering politics, said it was a shocking incident.
"When you have a few police officers who are turning up to check an address, walking up the driveway and they're gunned down in a cold-blooded style, that will send a shiver down the spine of any police officer attending any job today," he told Nine's Today on Tuesday.
"Of course the police family is absolutely devastated.
"People will be scarred from the experience. It's time for our community, for our country to come together around police and support them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.