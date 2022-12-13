The Rural Fire Service was called into action on Tuesday afternoon after a grass fire broke out on a property near Beni Rd.
Emergency services were called to a property on the Golden Highway and corner of Beni Rd after it was reported a fire had broken out.
The blaze spanned approximately six hectares and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were able to control the fire shortly after being alerted about it at 12:15pm.
The fire burned a section of the paddock in front of the railway line and it is understood no damage was done to the tracks.
The RFS reported a 100m fire front when firefighters first arrived on the scene.
There has been no confirmation as to what caused the fire but travellers have been advised to be cautious if travelling along the Golden Highway.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
