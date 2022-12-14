With Christmas right around the corner, Dubbo businesses have been working hard to finish the year out strong.
Dubbo's chamber of commerce executive officer Brittany Sultana said she had noticed ever since COVID-19 lockdowns, so many people have gotten out and supported their local stores.
"So many local businesses pivoted their business model online during these times, so that you could even support local while sitting at home on the lounge doing some online shopping," she said.
This was a huge change for Dubbo going forward.
"All businesses were in it together and realised more than ever we needed to support each other and shop local," she said.
Ms Sultana explained that Christmas time can make and break businesses, as it is always a "large part" of businesses yearly income, whether it be retail or in hospitality venues for Christmas parties.
"Spending local keeps their doors open and allows them to have more staff for rush periods," she said.
Warren local and founder of Buy from The Bush, Grace Brennan, said that when you live in a small community you see every day the power of a dollar being invested into your community.
"What we see is when a small maker, creator or retailer does well through Buy from the Bush there's inevitably an investment locally," she said.
"That might be at the post office, that might be hiring a local painter, it might even be engaging a digital marketer. That marketing agency or design agency then hires local people creating incredible opportunities for creative industries to thrive."
There's a real ripple effect beyond the business itself, Ms Brennan said.
"There's an understanding that if a retail store does well the cafes will do well - people will walk down the street to get a coffee," she said.
"What it does for small rural communities is it creates a diversity of opportunities, particularly for women. It changes the mindset of what is possible in rural Australia.
"Someone simply deciding to buy a handbag from a maker in rural Western NSW has this ripple effect in terms of changing the mindset of what is possible in the bush."
Ms Sultana commended Dubbo businesses for their passion, commitment and support over the past few years.
"For effort in their own businesses, to collaborating or supporting other local businesses, 2021 and 2022 have seen such a large rise in consumer confidence and spending, so we are really looking forward to seeing what 2023 holds for Dubbo businesses, especially with upcoming events like the Junior Touch Comp in February," she said.
With floods, COVID and a hike in interest rates, it has been a turbulent year for businesses in Dubbo, but according to reports from members of the Chamber, businesses have still been busy.
"They are still in need of employees but there has been no real noticeable drop in consumer spending," Ms Sultana said.
"A few businesses did report a small drop in the last month - but Christmas always has everyone sidetracked on gifts and food."
2022 has been a big year for Dubbo's Chamber of Commerce, with one of the largest membership numbers in recent years.
"The 26th Rhino Awards sold out in less than 36 hours, and we received over 7200 public votes for the People's Choice Awards," she said.
"We ended the year with a total of 26 events, our biggest number of events ever. Also, with the excitement of taking out Outstanding Local Chamber at the Western Region Awards in July."
Residents can look forward to a bright 2023, as the chamber hopes to deliver more high calibre events, some similar and others completely different to 2022.
There will also be several collaborations with local businesses.
"We are excited to have another great year and spend more time with our members and promoting them," she said.
Ms Sultana said the chamber would like to thank their "amazing" members for their continual support of the Chamber and our events.
"Also, a thank you to SJ Shooter Real Estate for joining us as Naming Rights sponsor for the Rhino Awards and to Dubbo Regional Council whom we always have a great working relationship with to support our business community," she said.
"A shout out to Dubbo for supporting local."
