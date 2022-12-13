Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Zoo Chat | A new spider monkey was born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo late last month

By Rachel Tanner
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:56am, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new spider monkey was born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo late last month. Picture by Mel Friedman

Taronga Western Plains Zoo primate keepers are over the moon. After announcing the birth of the ring-tailed lemur twins in September, the team have their hands full even more with the welcome arrival of a spider monkey on Sunday 27 November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.