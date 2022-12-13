Taronga Western Plains Zoo primate keepers are over the moon. After announcing the birth of the ring-tailed lemur twins in September, the team have their hands full even more with the welcome arrival of a spider monkey on Sunday 27 November.
A mere two weeks ago, the Spider Monkey troop welcomed a tiny new addition. Keepers were able to check on the newcomer who was and still is being cradled by experienced mother, Rosa.
This birth is not just cause for celebration, but Rosa also reached an exciting milestone last Wednesday 8th December when she turned 30-years-old.
Black-handed Spider Monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi) are amongst the largest species in the New World Monkey group and are native to Central America.
They are an arboreal (tree-dwelling) primate species that spends most of their time in the upper levels of forest canopies and are well known for their long limbs and love of climbing and get their name from their spider-like appearance with their long, dangling limbs.
READ ALSO:
Classified as Endangered, habitat loss is the primary cause of their population decline. Spider Monkeys play an important ecological role as seed dispersers and their foraging activities stimulates the growth of trees.
Spider Monkeys are primarily frugivores and folivores, meaning their diet consists of fruits and leaves.
Spider monkeys are social primates, with our Spider Monkey troop consisting of now 14 individuals, with the troop consisting of three sub-species all with colours ranging from dark brown to a lighter blonde.
The troop is run by the dominant male Pedro who is easily spotted as he is the largest in size and is light brown/blonde in colour.
Males are slightly larger than females, with males weighing between 7-9kg and females weighing between 6-8kg.
Mica is one of the troops most playful female Spider Monkey and stands out from the rest as she is missing her right arm. When Mica was younger, she was caught in the middle of a dispute between multiple adult Spider Monkeys and sustained injuries to her arm.
Mica's quality of life has not been affected by this and you can often see her engaging with the keepers through play by swinging around and doing somersaults on the ground.
Mica has expertly adapted to extra use of her prehensile tail, which usually acts as a fifth limb and can be used for grasping and manipulating objects.
The strength of the tail is most evident during suspensory feeding for foraging for food in the canopy.
To sneak a peak of the new baby, Rosa and the 14 troop, grab breaky or lunch at our Café Wild and take in all the amazing antics of our spider monkey troop. You could be there all day and we wouldn't blame you if you did.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.