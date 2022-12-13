Mental health professionals say Christmas to be 'incredibly busy time' amidst rising cost of living

Amidst rising interest rates and a rising cost of living, the festive season could put additional pressure on some families, local mental health professionals warn.
"Christmas is said to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for so many, it can be incredibly stressful," said Tanya Forster, CEO and psychologist at the Macquarie Health Collective in Dubbo.
"Not surprisingly, the lead up to Christmas is an incredibly busy time for psychologists!"
Ms Forster said aside from the current economic climate making the thought of spending big on gifts daunting, the Christmas period brings about a number of other stress factors - from strained family relationships to a desire for perfection.
"While for some the thought of seeing their family may bring excitement, for others their family relationships can be incredibly stressful," she said.
"There are others within our community that struggle with isolation at Christmas, and others again who are reminded of their grief.
There is also the pressure we place on ourselves to create the "perfect" day - the "perfect" gifts, "perfect meal", "perfect" setting, the list goes on."
Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson agreed that the Christmas season is one of the busiest times for those working in the mental health space. Each year, Lifeline receives its highest volume of distress calls between Christmas and New Year.
"The pressure that people feel that they want to 'keep up with the Joneses' around presents and that sort of stuff, and general financial pressure, are something we are seeing a big increase in people needing our services," she said.
Ms Forster's advice for reducing the stress of the silly season this year is to have open conversations and consider other ways of showing your loved ones you care without spending big on gifts.
"One of the best ways to get through the festive season is to remember to take care of yourself, and to remember what the festive season is really about for you - do we really need expensive presents to make the day count?"
This is something Ms Robinson says she has discussed with her own family in the lead up to Christmas.
"Even my husband and I had a conversation about whether we really need to get gifts for Christmas. We decided not to go and blow some money on something we don't really need. We're watching our finances too," she said.
"Thinking outside the box is good, for instance, buying one family gift instead of something for everyone."
For those with strained relationships with their families, Ms Forster said setting boundaries is key.
"This may include limiting the amount of time you spend with certain people, putting strategies in place to assist you in having a time out when needed, or making sure you still remember to think about your own needs," she said.
"Continuing to make time for yourself and what is important to you is vital during the festive season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.