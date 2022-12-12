Matters of State | Wildlife Hospital and Gaol funding a win for our region

Taronga Western Plains Zoo receives 300,000 visitors every year, and is home to some of the world-leading experts in veterinary medicine.
Now they have a facility to match, with the brand new $14.6 million Wildlife Hospital now officially open! The hospital will provide care for a unique array of animals - from Sumatran Tigers to tiny, critically endangered Plains-wanderers - but also play an important role as a wildlife teaching hospital.
Guests will be given a unique insight into the work that goes on behind the scenes - and by drawing back the curtain, it's hoped this will help recruit a future generation of wildlife champions!
READ ALSO:
***
The team at the Old Dubbo Gaol has shown time and time again that it can execute grant funding to an award-winning standard - so it was great to announce another $250,000 for a digital version of the site map and an interactive touchscreen in the Gallows Gallery to give more info on condemned and hanged men, as well as executioner Nosey Bob!
We've also officially opened the refurbished Padded Cell - and it is spooky!
The NSW Government has contributed well over $1.3 million to the Old Dubbo Gaol precinct in recent years and it all adds up to more tourists spending more time and money in our region!
Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/digital-facelift-for-the-old-dubbo-gaol/
***
Parents, guardians and carers of school-aged children can apply for three $50 vouchers per child, through the NSW Government's Back to School program!
The Summer holidays are a good time for families to start buying supplies for the new school year, and the voucher program will help cover some of those costs.
The vouchers can be redeemed at participating stores, and go towards the cost of items including uniforms, bags, shoes, and stationery.
Find out more: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/back-to-school-vouchers
Businesses that sell eligible school supplies or school uniforms can also register to accept Back to School NSW Vouchers.
Find out more: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/register-a-business-for-back-to-school-vouchers
***
While I'd urge EVERYONE to support local this Christmas, it's inevitable that some will head online to find that perfect gift for their loved ones in time for Christmas.
Steps to stay safe online this festive season include:
For more information, contact ID Support NSW on 1800 001 040 or visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw
***
Until next time,
Dugald
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.