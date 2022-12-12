Daily Liberal
Big crowd on show for Dubbo West Rotary's annual Carols by Candlelight event

By Allison Hore
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
Christmas cheer at Victoria Park as thousands gathered for another year of carols. Picture by Belinda Soole

A festive spirit was in the air as thousands flocked to Victoria Park for Dubbo West Rotary's annual Carols by Candlelight event.

