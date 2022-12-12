A festive spirit was in the air as thousands flocked to Victoria Park for Dubbo West Rotary's annual Carols by Candlelight event.
"It was excellent, I reckon there were probably a bit over 3,000 people there for the busiest part," said event coordinator Howard Rutherford.
Although ominous clouds hung overhead, the Christmas cheer was not dampened as the weather stayed dry.
From 6:30pm on Sunday crowds were delighted by entertainment from local artists, choirs and bands. Families gathered on the oval sang along to the festive tunes, waving glow sticks and flameless candles - ending what has been another tough year on a high note.
"The entertainment was excellent and it all came from locals. Santa even flew into Dubbo from the North Pole," said Mr Rutherford.
Mr Rutherford said the night couldn't have come together as well as it did without a massive effort from all the volunteers who helped out.
"It was a big night and the preparation for it was enormous but it all went rather smoothly. We had the park all set up by about 11:30am - bits and pieces still had to be done but it came together really well," he said.
"All the people who were involved in making last night happen are all keen to do it again next year which is great."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
