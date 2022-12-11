A body believed to be that of missing woman Esther Wallace has been found on Mount Canobolas near Orange.
The discovery was made by a team of SES, NSW Police, and ambulance searchers at 4pm on Sunday, December 11.
Throughout the day emergency services traversed thick bush adjacent to Boree Creek, about two kilometres north of Federal Falls.
The body was found roughly 2km from where the woman was last seen.
The 47-year-old woman disappeared 12 days ago under bizarre circumstances. It remains unclear how she died.
Her family were informed of the discovery about 4.30pm by representatives for NSW Police.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
A cadaver dog was due to join the search on Sunday afternoon, but called to a different job at the last minute.
A statement from NSW Police said: "The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of the missing woman."
Esther Wallace was last seen in the early hours of November 30. A companion said they were separated while watching the sunrise at Federal Falls.
Several "items of interest" including clothing were recovered by searchers during the 12-day operation.
