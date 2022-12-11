Daily Liberal
Body of missing woman Esther Wallace found on Mt Canobolas, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 11 2022 - 6:44pm, first published 6:32pm
Esther Wallace was last seen at Federal Fall on Mount Canobolas, near Orange.

A body believed to be that of missing woman Esther Wallace has been found on Mount Canobolas near Orange.

