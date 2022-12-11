A taste of the bush took over the big smoke as the Buy from the Bush Christmas market arrived at The Rocks.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said this was the perfect opportunity for Sydneysiders to do their Christmas shopping.
"Christmas trade is usually the busiest time for bush businesses, but recent floods across most of the state have caused huge disruptions to their operations - from being cut off and not being able to dispatch orders to customers to direct damage to their businesses," Mr Toole said.
"This is a chance for Sydneysiders to throw their support behind our regions and pick up some great gifts. Bring some mates and get a sense of just what amazing wares bush businesses have on offer - and if you can't get there, jump online.
"We want to see huge crowds turn out to buy from the bush and take home a taste to share with their friends and families this Christmas."
The market kicked off on Friday on the Tallawoladah Lawn, in front of the Museum of Contemporary Art and also ran on Saturday, with stalls from 21 vendors.
Buy from the Bush Founder Grace Brennan said the market will also play host to an 'Hour for Eugowra', raising funds for flood-affected communities.
"The community of Eugowra has gone through something that is hard to imagine. It will take them a very long time to recover," Ms Brennan said.
"We are pleased to be able to direct some funds to them as they put the pieces back together with our 'Hour for Eugowra' fundraising auction.
"With generous auction items donated from around the country and support from Flemings Auctions in Boorowa and the online platform Auctions Plus, it's a chance for people to nab a stunning Christmas gift or a weekend away while contributing to the Eugowra Flood Appeal."
Ms Brennan said the auction is also a great chance for Sydneysiders to experience the colour and theatre of a salesyards-style live auction.
"We are also grateful to soulful musician Rennie Adams who is donating an hour of his time for Eugowra and coming along to sing some tunes and raise funds from 1pm on Saturday," she said.
"It has been a challenging time for so many bush businesses lately. The disruption of flooding has taken its toll on business owners and their bottom lines. This is both an opportunity for them to claw back some Christmas trade and to connect with people in the city who care! Visibility is really important at a time like this.
"It's incredibly exciting to have this opportunity to bring the bush to the city!"
For more information on the Buy from the Bush Christmas Market and 'Hour for Eugowra' fundraiser visit: https://www.buyfromthebush.com.au/promo/bftb-christmas-market.
