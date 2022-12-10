Daily Liberal
Stuart Town's Molong Street Bridge to be rebuilt after Dubbo Regional Council receives close to $1 million

Elizabeth Frias
Updated December 11 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 10:00am
A portion of the crumbling Stuart Town bridge to be replaced under the Fixing Country Bridges Program. Picture Supplied

Dubbo Regional Council has received close to $1 million from the state government to replace Stuart Town's long-serving Molong Street Bridge.

