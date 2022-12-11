American Kate Petersen made her debut as a jockey on Saturday and it proved a moment to remember as she won the first race of the day at Cobar picnics.
Having worked for Goulburn trainer Danny Williams as a forewoman for the past four year, 29-year-old Petersen was offered several mounts at the Cobar meeting by local trainer Wayne Prisk.
She was rewarded for making the long journey as the Prisk-trained 10-year-old Jawsome took out the first race, the Cynend Building And Construction Handicap (1000m).
Taking prizemoney earnings to over $100,000 with eight wins and 19 placings from 91 starts, Jawsome ($2 favourite) travelled in third position before taking control and winning by a length-and-three-quarters from Rebecca's Quest (John Wilson, $3) and the leader Bizarro (Breanna Bourke, $6).
READ ALSO:
Four-year-old gelding Celtic Harp had only started 12 times prior to the weekend but already had three trainers. Having started with Chris Waller in Sydney, Celtic Harp also spent time with John O'Shea and then David Vandyke in Queensland before recently joining the Connie Greig stable at Dubbo.
First up for Greig on Saturday, Celtic Harp (John Wilson, $2.80) came from last with a strong, wide run to beat Flying Foxy (Emily Waters, $2 fav.) and the leader Jester Diva (Ricky Blewitt, $8) in the Nutrien Russell Class 1 Handicap (1000m).
Greig won the $50,000 Picnic Championship with Hemsted earlier this year and her quest has started to qualify multiple runners for the 2023 final.
Greig also won the QUBE Trophy Handicap (1370m) at Cobar.
Menindee-trained Budget King set the pace in the event however the the first two home were the Greig-trained pair of Inzaghi, giving Dubbo jockey John Wilson a winning double, and Get Up Alby (Breanna Bourke). The Prisk-trained Equilibrium (Kate Petersen) was third.
Narromine based Ricky Blewitt also rode a winning double on Saturday on Bella Days and Dutton Ranch.
Trained at Forbes by Peter Kirby, Bella Days ($1.60 fav.) strolled home more than seven lengths clear of More Than Luck (Emily Waters, $3.50) and Rebel Lilly (Kate Petersen, $4) in the Nicholsons At Nymagee Class B Handicap (1200m).
Visiting trainer Benno Bowen from Cunnamulla in Queensland won with Ice Kitten and Dutton Ranch.
Ice Kitten (Breanna Bourke, $7) led by five lengths in the Dean King Constructions Maiden Plate (1200m) and lasted to win by a short-neck from Red Card Rosie (Ricky Blewitt, $6).
Dubbo based Sebastian Galea was riding at his first meeting and was a fast finishing third on the $4 chance Her Call.
Jackal (Emily Waters, $2.20 fav.) led by six lengths but was run down and beaten a half length by Dutton Ranch (Ricky Blewitt, $2.80) with Outback Pat (Breanna Bourke, $4) third in the PJL Class B Handicap (1370m).
As was the case on Saturday, the Cobar club has hosted additional pop-up meetings this year to assist the racing industry when other clubs have been forced to abandon meetings due to rain affected tracks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.