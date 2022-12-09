We want to hear the region's voice on the Voice

This week we published what will be the first in a series of pieces on the Voice to Parliament.
The Voice to Parliament is one of the most-debated topics in the country right now so it came as no surprise our article on the views of respected Indigenous community leaders Peter Gibbs and 'Riverbank Frank' Doolan sparked more interest than others we produced this week.
The article gained the attention of people like Northern Territory senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and former politician and one-time deputy mayor of Dubbo, Tony Mundine.
The Voice to Parliament has been proposed to "enable Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to provide advice to the Parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives".
It was described as something to give our First Nations people a voice, and we also want to hear that voice.
In the coming days and weeks we'll be talking to more First Nations people from the western region about whether they're for or against the Voice and why they feel the way they do.
If you're reading this and want to be one of those people, feel free to get in touch with me at nick.guthrie@dailyliberal.com.au.
On that email address above, you may have noticed a change here at the Daily Liberal.
I'm currently in the editor's chair and that responsibility meant I was the lucky one to attend the ACM Excellence Awards, where the best work of our company was celebrated.
While there, I spoke with editors and journalists from around the country and they spoke largely about the coverage of the flooding and the fallout from it and the quality journalism produced here at the Daily Liberal and other sites around the western area.
The hardship our region has endured has been noticed far and wide and it's why we'll continue to talk about it long after the floodwaters have receded.
Just this week one of our journalists, Elizabeth Frias, spoke to members of the Red Cross about their experiences helping people in Eugowra.
Quotes like "I've helped in the cyclones and floods but what I've seen in Eugowra is something I've not seen in my life," really stand out and again prove the people of that town and so many other areas around the state's west will unfortunately not get the chance to return to normality for some time yet.
We also published a piece about the state of the Newell Highway, in which a spokesperson for Sam Farraway, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, said "we are unable to accurately predict the timeframe for this flooding event to conclude and allow repairs to commence".
We'll keep pursuing stories like this so you remain informed about your region.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
