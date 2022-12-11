Coulton's Catch-up | Christmas is a time for giving

Local pensioners can earn more
I'm pleased that pensioners across the Parkes electorate will now be able to earn an additional $4000 before their income has an impact on their pension rate.
The Nationals took this policy to the Jobs and Skills Summit, so it's great to see it has now been adopted by the Labor Government.
The boost will see the income cap lifted from $7800 to $11,800 for eligible age and veteran pensioners, before their pension is reduced. This change allows pensioners to earn an extra $300 per fortnight before the income test is applied, which will provide some relief ahead of Christmas.
Not only will it help the hip pocket of pensioners who want to find some extra work, it will also help businesses that are desperate to hire reliable and experienced staff.
Have your say on cost of living pressures
The rising cost of living is having a significant impact on household budgets, community groups and businesses across the Parkes electorate.
That is why the Coalition has established a Senate Select Committee on the Cost of Living to inquire into and report on the causes of cost of living pressures and how they are impacting Australians, as well as develop sensible solutions to address the issue.
The Select Committee wants to hear from a broad selection of Australians, so I encourage individuals, families and community organisations in the Parkes electorate to make a submission.
Submissions can be made via the Committee's website: www.aph.gov.au/parliamentary_business/committees/senate/cost_of_living/costofliving
Congratulations to Parkes electorate Heywire winners
Sharing their stories of family separation, living with auditory dyslexia, and coming to terms with being gay, three talented young storytellers from the Parkes electorate were last week named 2023 Heywire winners.
Congratulations to Olivia from Gilgandra, Sophie from Broken Hill and Jack who goes to school in Tamworth who were among the 39 winners from across Australia. Well done to each of them for candidly sharing their personal stories, providing a unique insight into what it's like to grow up in regional Australia.
It's always wonderful to see the Parkes electorate well represented in the Heywire competition. Heywire provides a powerful platform for rural youth to share their stories, ensuring their voices are heard far and wide.
Grants available for local caravan parks
Caravan parks in the Parkes electorate have just under two weeks left to apply for a share of $10 million to upgrade facilities.
Grants of up to $100,000 are available to assist caravan parks to upgrade or create new infrastructure and facilities to enhance visitor experience, including improvements to accessibility and environmental sustainability practices.
The Caravan Parks Grant Program closes at 4pm on Thursday 22 December. For more information or to apply, visit: www.grants.gov.au/Go/Show?GoUuid=d47452e1-0c29-4039-910b-00235e3adc2a
Time for giving
This time of year is a great opportunity to give to those less fortunate, so I was pleased to be able to place a gift under the Big W Giving Tree while in Dubbo last week.
It's the first year the Dubbo Big W has participated in the Giving Tree initiative, which aims to support local families in need and spread some Christmas cheer. The Dubbo team has chosen to support the charity Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids.
I couldn't resist buying a John Deere tractor to put under the tree, and hope it brings great joy to a local boy or girl this Christmas. You can also participate in this great initiative by placing an unwrapped gift under your local participating Big W tree or purchasing a Christmas token.
