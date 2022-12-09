Dubbo's rehab centre is 'with the ministers', councillors discuss delay

A Dubbo councillor believes a location for the proposed residential rehab centre has been found.
She revealed to council she was told it was up to ministers now to decide when the location would be announced.
"...I do believe that there is a site that they are very happy with but at the moment they can't say anything," Cr Vicki Etheridge said.
READ ALSO:
The alcohol and other drugs residential rehab centre issue was touched upon by three councillors in the final public segment of Dubbo Regional Council's last meeting for the year on December 8.
While the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSW LHD) had the responsibility of deciding a location to build the facility, the updates coming from them for the last two months have not changed.
However, Cr Vicki Etheridge, who is part of council's social justice committee, shared a new update after the committee's latest zoom meeting with a WNSW LHD representative.
"I asked the lady if we could expedite this because its already been two years... and she said 'It's a very slow process, it's with the ministers' and there was really not much she could do," Cr Etheridge said.
"So it's still a long way off yet but we've got to keep very strong which we do in our own small way as part of the social justice committee.
"We will continue to keep the pressure on to get rehab up and going as soon as we can."
Cr Etheridge also extended her support to Cr Josh Black who had previously questioned whether the delay was due to political motives. He responded to "vulgar" comments by the local member Dugald Saunders who had said Cr Black should stick to council issues and that the rehab centre was a state government issue.
"Sometimes people show their true colours," Cr Black said.
He stood by his comments and said the rehab centre was really a council issue and he was doing his job advocating for his community. He also said it was increasingly looking like the rehab centre would be delivered next year by the next government.
"We're running out of time for this state government so... it might be announced in February or March but that issue will hundred percent be delivered by the next state government," he said.
Cr Pam Wells, also part of the social justice committee, said putting pressure on authorities to deliver the residential rehab facility and the state's first Youth Koori Court in Dubbo was one of the things the council had achieved in the first year of them coming into power.
Do you have something to say? Submit a letter to the editor
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.