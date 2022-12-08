Daily Liberal
Dubbo College debating team compete in the Premier's Debating Challenge championships

By Allison Hore
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:14am, first published 4:30am
Dubbo College South Campus debating team Lucy Butcherine, Elizabeth Butcherine, Ava Forrester, and Claire Spence with teacher Lauren Ward. Picture supplied

After coming out on top in the Western Region Debating Championships, four year 7 and 8 students from Dubbo College South Campus are in Sydney vying for the title of state debating champions.

