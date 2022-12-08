After coming out on top in the Western Region Debating Championships, four year 7 and 8 students from Dubbo College South Campus are in Sydney vying for the title of state debating champions.
"We haven't had state representatives since 2005, it's quite a significant achievement," said Lauren Ward, the school's head teacher of English.
The Premier's Debating Challenge is a tournament open to all public schools across NSW with the aim of developing students' reasoning and public speaking skills. This year saw 300 teams from across the state compete.
Winning teams from each of the ten regions - including Dubbo College South representing Western NSW - are now battling it out for the Lloyd Cameron Cup at a three-day residential debating tournament at the Women's College of the University of Sydney.
"I think there will be a lot of teams that are hard to beat, there are high expectations, but my main goal is to have a lot of fun," said first speaker Lucy Butcherine.
Adding to the excitement of making the finals, for all of the four students attending it will be their first time in Sydney.
"None of us have flown before, it's very exciting," said team member Elizabeth Butcherine.
Teams only have one hour to prepare for each debate and do not know the topic or which side of the debate they are on until the preparation time begins. Once the preparation time is up, three speakers from each team will have 6 minutes each to state their case.
"It's being able to formulate an argument that has a really strong model and making sure they are rebutting everything that the opposition says," she explained.
"The students need to formulate cohesive arguments and have a team centred approach."
She said the key to the team's success in making it to the state championships has been their teamwork.
"These girls want to learn more and get better, they love what they do and that's why they're doing so well because to them, debating is fun, it's dynamic," she said.
And the students agree: "Outside of debating, we're all just really good friends, so it kind of helps with our teamwork," Lucy Butcherine said.
"We can always have a good laugh and it's never too stressful," teammate Elizabeth Butcherine added.
The other schools competing in the championship are Terrigal High School, Karabar High School, Armidale Secondary College, Bellingen High School, Aurora College, Normanhurst Boys High School, Bossley Park High School, Ashfield Boys High School and James Ruse Agricultural High School.
Ms Ward said no matter the result of the tournament the Dubbo College team are "already winners" in her eyes.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
