Central west makers showcase talent at Buy From The Bush market in Sydney

AH
By Allison Hore
December 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Buy From The Bush founder Grace Brennan. Picture supplied

Twenty small businesses from the bush packed up their wares and headed to the big smoke for a two-day makers market in Sydney which helped raise funds for the flood-hit central west.

