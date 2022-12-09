Twenty small businesses from the bush packed up their wares and headed to the big smoke for a two-day makers market in Sydney which helped raise funds for the flood-hit central west.
"It's going to be exciting to be down in Sydney with a whole bunch of beautiful businesses from regional areas and we're really happy to have the opportunity to present our brand," said Jemima Aldridge, co-founder of Dubbo leathergoods business Saddler & Co.
"The beauty of these events is they connect people face-to-face, it's about encouragement and conversations and support not just for finding customers, but also for the business owners themselves."
This weekend - after a two year COVID-related hiatus - the Buy From The Bush market headed back to the city giving talented makers and creatives from the central west the chance to showcase their products to a whole new audience.
"For many bush businesses, their Christmas trade has been hugely disrupted by floods. Some have been isolated for many weeks and unable to fulfil online orders," said Buy From The Bush Founder, Grace Brennan.
"The twinkling lights and buzz of The Rocks is about as far as you can get from the sodden paddocks of these business owners' daily reality so it's a thrill to have this opportunity."
"It's quite a project to get 20 bush businesses down to Sydney but we've had incredible support from The Rocks in hosting us."
On sale at the market - which was held over Friday and Saturday - was a wide range of products from bush makers including fashion, leather goods, handbags, jewellery, baked goods, homewares, fashion, accessories and childrenswear.
Condobolin local Ashlee Nagel, owner of childrenswear brand French Soda, sold their wares in the Sydney CBD for the first time during the market. With road closures across the region, she was relieved the roads were reopened ahead of the market.
"For about a week we were having to drive 200 kilometres to get our packages to the post office, and our storage area flooded in the lead up to Black Friday - which is hard for an e-commerce business," she said.
"We were still able to fulfil the orders but we really had to scale-back all of our marketing because we were doing that from the kids' bedrooms and the home office."
This year, Buy From The Bush also hosted an 'Hour For Eugowra' fundraising auction, bringing all the colour and flair of a country saleyard to Sydney's Harbourside. On offer will be R.M Williams Boots, a luxury farm stay at Wilga Station near Bathurst and Barnaby' Joyce's signed akubra hat.
"All the funds raised will go to the Eugowra flood appeal - it will be a lot of fun, there's some really unique auction items. It's a chance to get a very unique Christmas gift with purpose and direct some funds to Eugowra," said Ms Brennan.
Having grown up in Sydney before moving to Warren, Ms Brennan said she's aware how keen Sydneysiders are to show their support if given a chance and how important small business is to rural communities.
"Our market is a festive way to show support for rural business owners at a tough time, while exploring the beautiful things on offer in the bush," she said.
"When you're living off the land you know you're going to go through upcycles and downcycles, but if we have a really robust small business community offering diverse products and services, it strengthens our communities."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
