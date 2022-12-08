A search for recipes online has led to a former Lenard's employee opening the Australian poultry company's brand new Dubbo store in early December.
The first in the region in nine years.
Dubbo local, Lachlan Harris has come full circle after having worked at Lenard's for seven years as a teenager.
"I worked in the Lenard's Dubbo store from when I was 15 to 22 years old," Mr Harris said.
It was only by chance years later, that he would re-connect with the brand, taking the leap from accountant to official Lenard's Dubbo store owner, alongside his wife, Iga.
"I was trying to find recipes for some products online when I saw an advertisement for a Lenard's Dubbo franchisee opportunity," he said.
With Lenard's holding a special place in his heart along with a love for the local Dubbo community, it was an opportunity too good to pass up.
"I'm a Dubbo product, I have lived here almost all of my life," he said.
"I've been involved in many small businesses in Dubbo, and love the area and the local community."
But what really pushed Lachlan to step back into the Lenard's family was his love for their "quality" products.
"It's a fantastic product, It's fresh, handmade in store and people value fresh products so much nowadays," he said.
"I am also looking forward to using local products and suppliers wherever available to put business back into the community.
"What people will see in the window will be handmade in store by local members of the community."
And now, Lachlan is enjoying the benefits of re-entering the Lenard's fold.
"From first communication by Len (Lenard's founder, Len Poulter), the support has been fantastic," he said.
"It was great to travel to Brisbane and meet all the faces behind the email signatures.
"I also enjoyed joining the Lenards Redlynch team for a few weeks doing a refresher on all the products and processes."
Apart from creating the same great work environment he had growing up, Lachlan is looking forward to easy accessibility to some of his own favourite Lenard's products.
"I love the camembert and bacon chicken baguettes, mild Mexican chicken enchiladas and mini chicken strudels," he said.
"I usually serve the mild Mexican chicken enchiladas with a fried rice with corn and salsa, the camembert and bacon chicken baguettes with veggies, and the mini chicken strudels as a snack."
The new Lenard's Dubbo store is located at Shop 24, Dubbo Square, 177 Macquarie Street.
