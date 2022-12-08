Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Business

Lenard's returns to Dubbo with Lachlan Harris has the new owner

By Newsroom
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harris will start his next journey with Lenards. Picture supplied.

A search for recipes online has led to a former Lenard's employee opening the Australian poultry company's brand new Dubbo store in early December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.