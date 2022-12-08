The new Terrabella Bridge across Little River officially opened on December 7 south of Dubbo near Geurie.
Located between Benolong and Terrabella roads, the new bridge costing $4.37 million has replaced a 101-year-old, single-lane, timber bridge which could no longer be used.
Construction of the Terrabella Bridge began in 2020 resulting in a wider, dual-lane, and resilient concrete bridge without load limits.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson called the bridge a "significant upgrade" saying people used to drive their headers across the old bridge with wheels balanced up on the side.
Dubbo Regional Council's (DRC) property development officer Alex Noad had previously said the old bridge was identified as "unsafe and requiring reconstruction".
"The reconstruction would provide a much safer and less flood-affected route for vehicles travelling between Geurie and Obley Road," he had stated.
Compared to its wooden counterpart, the new bridge makes for a safer crossing and more efficient for freight carriers.
When the new bridge opened, member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said people who were transporting grain, livestock, heavy machinery or heading into town for work, education or medical needs, would have a much safer journey.
"Bridges like Terrabella are absolutely vital in keeping our rural communities connected," Mr Saunders said.
In terms of employment, the bridge was built by 70 workers from Dubbo, Wellington and surrounding areas.
Moreover, it took all three levels of government to help build the Terrabella Bridge. The State Government's Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges programs contributed $2,716,000 and $454,000, respectively. The Australian Government's Bridges Renewal program funded $700,000 of the bridge's construction and DRC also put it's own $500,000.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
