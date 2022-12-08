Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

New Terrabella bridge officially opens south of Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Terrabella bridge over Little River on Terrabella Road is officially open. Pciture by Amy McIntyre

The new Terrabella Bridge across Little River officially opened on December 7 south of Dubbo near Geurie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.