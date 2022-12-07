With the high-profile Brittany Higgins case making headlines across the nation once again, Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson is calling on the community to be considerate in their conversations.
"Any sort of exposure - particularly for people with lived-experience - to that sort of intense media coverage is difficult," she told the Daily Liberal.
"When stories like this come up it can really motivate people to speak up for the first time or it can have the absolute opposite effect of making them think - 'see, this is why I will never speak up' - often it's more the trial of the victim.
"It's incredibly difficult for people to navigate not only the experience that they've had but then the legal system and conversations which come with it."
Ms Robinson said it's important to approach conversations about incidents of sexual assault, even high profile ones being reported in the media, with a "trauma informed" mindset.
"I have a bit of a rule - whether talking about sexual assault or suicide - is I try and have every conversation I have as if I am talking to someone who has had that experience. Because you just never know and it's important to always have a trauma-informed mindset," she said.
"You just know whether the comments that you're making might directly impact or cause harm to somebody."
NSW Police say recent campaigns relating to reporting sexual violence, as well as reporting on high profile sexual violence matters, have helped "increase awareness" about the issue and "instilled confidence in victims to come forward".
Despite this, police say, sexual violence is one of the most under-reported crimes in NSW.
"We believe in breaking the culture of silence and victim blaming to remove the fear, or embarrassment often experienced by survivors to further encourage reports to police and ultimately shift community attitudes and beliefs that justify, conceal, excuse or minimise sexual violence," a spokesperson for NSW police said.
"We also remain focused on victim protection and preventing sexual violence through targeting and prosecuting offenders."
Within the Orana Mid-West Police District, NSW police say they maintain "ongoing relationships" with support services and partner agencies to support victims of domestic and family violence and sexual assault.
"There is no excuse for sexual violence. Everyone is responsible for preventing sexual violence through courageous conversations, believing victims and survivors and working together for a safer community now and for future generations," the spokesperson said.
"Our priority will always be ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims, and encouraging the reporting of sexual crimes, so we can effectively disrupt, prevent and ultimately end sexual violence in NSW."
Ms Robinson said there are support services available for people who may be struggling and urged the community to look out for each other as well.
"At Lifeline we often talk to people who are survivors of sexual abuse because it can be a very lonely and isolating experience. Because people often carry a lot of shame about it so they don't choose to share it with many people," she said.
"It's also important that friends and family and colleagues really be on alert and looking out for changes in their friend or family member or colleague's behaviour that may indicate they are struggling and not to ignore it - being open to have conversations."
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
