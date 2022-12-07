Dubbo Cycle Club has returned home from the recent Central West Track Open with a host of medals.
The club took part in the 2023 Country & Metro Championships in Bathurst and Orange over the weekend with 15 riders from Dubbo hitting the track.
Across the two days, more than 130 events took place which forced the club to keep its toes with such a hectic schedule meaning riders were constantly coming on and off the track.
The events included time trial, scratch race and sprint derby with other events being held for all ages.
Tom Tanswell took out the under 9s time trial event for Dubbo as did Cooper Farr in the under 13 boys.
Scarlett Weeks was narrowly defeated in her event, finishing second in the time trial for the under 13 girls.
Carr continued his strong weekend when he finished first in the scratch race while Weeks finished third.
After a big day of racing held at Bathurst on Saturday, the riders travelled to Orange for the third and final championship event as well as some tricky races.
In the elimination event, Dubbo riders were brilliant once again as Tanswell and Weeks both finished third while Matilda Lunney finished sixth in the same age division as the latter.
The change of track didn't seem to affect Farr as he rode to another win in the elimination race while Sidney Pickering finished third.
Weeks and Farr both finished second in their respective mystery races while Pickering came third once more.
However, in the under 17s girls category, Emily Hines claimed her first win of the weekend for the club in impressive fashion.
Arguably the biggest event of the weekend, the Renshaw Pedal Project race attracted some of the best riders from around the region.
Like they had done so for the whole weekend, Dubbo picked up some wonderful results as Matilda Lunney (under 13s) and her sister Ada (under 15s) both won their respective events, a great reward after a lot of hard work.
The under 13s boys wheel race was dominated by Dubbo with Pickering taking the win on this occasion ahead of William Weeks (fourth) and William Tanswell (fifth).
Jason Farr was too good for the rest of the field and won the Renshaw Pedal Project men's event while Erica Lunney finished fourth in the women's event, backing up a second place in the mystery lapper.
Scarlett Weeks claimed her first-ever gold following the final day of the championships, a triumph which could be the first of many.
Cooper Farr took gold in the under 13 boys category ahead of William Tanswell (second) and Robbie Lennox (third) to claim the sprint race for Dubbo.
