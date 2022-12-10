The tonnes of wheat harvested from the 85-hectare paddock that Hermidale Public School students have successfully sown and grown as a project has been turned into flour at Ben Furney Flour Mills.
And these Future Farmers from Kindergarten to year six - Abbie Smith, Baer McElroy, Daniel McMahon, Ned Gunning, Jimmy Smith, Marlie Jensen, Matilda Mudford, Ruby Mudford, Jackson Cooper, and RJ McMahon saw first hand how that happens.
"It's been nice to go out in the paddock and then see our wheat turn to flour," 12-year-old Ruby Mudford said while visiting the mill.
"Our family lives on a farm so it's cool to have a paddock at our school, too."
Miss Mudford said her parents were busy farmers and while at school she and her fellow students were gaining more knowledge of how wheat grains grow from farms to feed the whole world.
But behind the innovative idea of their Cropping Immersion Project which drew wide interest across Australia and globally, the students are engaged simultaneously in learning basic subjects such as Science, Maths, English, Geography, and History while grasping agriculture.
They visited the mill in Dubbo on Wednesday, December 7, to continue learning how their wheat became the food we eat from paddock to the plate.
"They get to see the products they can be familiar with and they can point out to the shelves in the supermarket that these products are milled in the Macquarie Valley and it's got the wheat we've grown in the Central West," Ben Furney Flour Mill chief executive Sarah Furney said.
Ms Furney toured the children and their teachers Skye Dedman and Rebekah Coddington around the mill to watch the company's operations which produce the flour needs of leading food makers in the eastern seaboard.
"We've been watching the kids progress through the crops they've grown and we thought it was such an incredible immersive learning we wanted to show them what happens with wheat grown in our region," Ms Furney said.
"It's an important part of life for our children to understand the food supply chain, in terms of sustainability, in terms of health, which are very important learning experiences for kids coming off agriculture background."
Hermidale which opened during the federation era in 1901 is one of the few small rural schools in western NSW.
The students' farming-based village along the Barrier Highway was settled in 1896 and became a thriving copper mining town in the 1920s.
Only 137 people live in the village, including these students and their teachers, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics census.
Their closest towns are Nyngan, about 46 kilometres away, and Cobar, 51 kilometres out west.
Ms Dedman said they launched the project by planting wheat in an 85-hectare land donated by Craig Grimmond and his family, so the village's youngsters understand the concepts of ways to learn while secluded from bigger towns.
It is also another way of teaching the children how sustainability in agriculture can be achieved while their local industry "is having tough years after the drought and mice plague", Ms Dedman said.
The students were taught the cropping processes from A to Z, their classroom teacher Ms Coddington said, showing them how to grow wheat from sowing to harvesting.
"They look at the science of planting, seed testing, seeing what makes seed germinate so the kids are learning everything from the beginning what makes a bread," she said.
"The kids are so engaged to learn History from the colonisation period, English, and Maths while the subjects are embedded in our curriculum."
Their first wheat crop harvest was brought to the mill for processing into flour and in return, the students are provided flour and stock feed products from the company that they can use for their other project, to fundraise for excursions at places they dreamed to see.
The entire village will be celebrating the harvest this weekend, Ms Dedman said and soon, the children will embark on their first-ever excursion to Darwin, next is Melbourne, and other cities they're hoping to explore to widen their knowledge in Geography.
Ms Coddington said the next phase of the student's learning is seeing how their produce is sent off to other parts of the globe, at the Port of Newcastle, where the bulk of Australia's food products is loaded for export to at least 90 countries.
"It's such an exciting school project that gives them perspectives on what happens locally in our farms. They also get to see the entire agriculture industry and the opportunities in agriculture processing which is further future employment downstream for them," Ms Furney said.
But next year, it's another cycle of hard work and learning to sow the grains for these future farmers from one of the country's thriving wheat belts.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
