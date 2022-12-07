Teen leads police on a "dangerous" street pursuit after theft spree in Bourke

A 15-year-old boy allegedly engaged police in a dangerous car chase after a series of break-and-enter and stealing items offenses in two homes on Oxley Street in Bourke.
Following an extensive investigation by the Central North Police District (CNPD), the teenager has now been charged with two counts of break-in and enter and stealing.
He was also charged with stealing a car and driving it without consent, police pursuit-not-stop-drive recklessly, driving without a proper license, and damaging property by fire.
The boy was refused bail and will appear before the Children's Court today, Wednesday, December 7.
The teenager's alleged stealing spree started on Friday, November 25 when police investigated a home in Oxley Street, Bourke, which was broken into.
The keys to the house keys and a bag were allegedly stolen.
A crime scene was established with CNPD officers commencing an investigation.
Then on Monday, December 5 police were called to another property in the same street after it was allegedly broken into and several items were stolen, including a Toyota RAV4 SUV.
Police will allege in court that the person driving the Toyota was "driving dangerously in Bourke and engaged in a police pursuit that was terminated due to safety concerns."
The vehicle was later found damaged by fire.
The teenager was arrested at a home in Bourke, taken to the police station, and charged on Tuesday, December 6.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
