A 15-year-old boy charged with multiple offences after crime spree in Bourke

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated December 7 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Teen leads police on a "dangerous" street pursuit after theft spree in Bourke

A 15-year-old boy allegedly engaged police in a dangerous car chase after a series of break-and-enter and stealing items offenses in two homes on Oxley Street in Bourke.

Local News

