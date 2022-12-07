A social work student from Dubbo is among three Charles Sturt University recipients of the New Colombo Plan Scholarship for 2023.
The New Colombo Scholarship by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade offers students the chance to study overseas for up to one year in the Indo-Pacific to deepen Australia's relationships in the region.
Dubbo's second-year Bachelor of Social Work student Benjamin Brien wants to use his own experience with mental health challenges and recovery to help other people.
He currently works for NSW Health as team leader of a non-clinical suicide prevention space, Safe Haven, in Dubbo.
He intends to work towards strategic management and management of a larger workforce of lived experience and mental health professionals.
"For me, the New Colombo Plan scholarship is a unique opportunity to represent our rural and regional communities and proudly advocate for people like me who live with mental health challenges and conditions," he said.
"I want to demonstrate that people living with mental health issues can succeed and become leaders and achieve excellence on the global stage, even when facing adversity and hardship."
Mr Brien's longer term career aspirations are to work at the Ministry of Health as a policy officer, or gain a position overseeing a mental health related portfolio.
Mr Brien is going to the Republic of Korea to Yonsei University, where he hopes to intern at both the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
He said the scholarship and experience will support him to achieve his academic goals by allowing him to learn about international social work practices and rehabilitation systems.
"My program's overall theme is learning about the Korean criminal justice and mental health systems and the connection between mental health and incarceration through a Indo-Pacific lens" he said.
"As Australia has such a large multicultural population, I believe the New Colombo Plan scholarship will grow my capabilities to work with these communities, particular our Indo-Pacific region people."
Charles Sturt has been involved since the beginning of the plan, with nine students being given the chance to broaden their horizons and make international connections through New Colombo scholarships since 2014.
Other New Colombo Scholarship recipients from Charles Sturt for 2023 are:
Charles Sturt Director of Global Engagement Ms Eleanor Mitchell said the scholarships provide students with support to obtain vital skills and knowledge in their fields.
"The New Colombo Plan provides an excellent opportunity for our Charles Sturt domestic students to participate in an international study and internship experience as part of their course," she said.
"The New Colombo Plan assists our students and the university to expand and deepen our relationships in the Indo-Pacific region, where we have extensive partnerships for academic collaboration, mobility and research."
