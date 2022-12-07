Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Charles Sturt University student and Dubbo man Benjamin Brien will travel to South Korea for study

By Newsroom
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's second-year Bachelor of Social Work student Benjamin Brien will be heading to South Korea. Picture supplied.

A social work student from Dubbo is among three Charles Sturt University recipients of the New Colombo Plan Scholarship for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.