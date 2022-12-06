Daily Liberal
Education

Dubbo's Millie Sutcliffe takes home NSW Education Nanga Mai sports award

By Allison Hore
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
Dubbo College year 8 student Millie Sutcliffe (right) receives an award for sports achievement at the Nanga Mai awards ceremony. Picture supplied

Dubbo's rising star in basketball, Millie Sutcliffe, was one of three local Indigenous students recognised at a state education awards night in Sydney.

