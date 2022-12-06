Dubbo's rising star in basketball, Millie Sutcliffe, was one of three local Indigenous students recognised at a state education awards night in Sydney.
Ms Sutcliffe, a year 8 student at Dubbo College South Campus, received an award for Outstanding Achievement in Sport at the 17th annual Nanga Mai Awards, an event which celebrates Aboriginal excellence in NSW public schools.
"It felt really good to be recognised, I was a bit shocked, but it was great to be a part of it after a lot of hard work," Ms Sutcliffe told the Daily Liberal.
"I want to inspire other young Indigenous girls to follow their dreams and work and train hard, and show them anything is possible."
This year, 30 academically successful students, public speakers, performing artists, sportspeople and student leaders won an award at the award ceremony held on November 30 at Sydney Opera House.
Ms Sutcliffe, a Wiradjuri girl, was recognised for her achievements in her chosen sport of basketball which she loves for its "speed", "the skill involved" and "the team play it takes".
But Ms Sutcliffe says her proudest achievement was being selected for the NSW side as captain for the first ever National Indigenous Basketball Tournament on the Gold Coast in April this year.
"I'm inspired by my family, friends and the great coaches and teammates I've had at all levels," she said.
"Next year, hopefully, I'll make the rep teams and play for NSW at the nationals and IBA. I also look forward to playing for the Dubbo Rams in the Junior Premier League."
This is the second major award Ms Sutcliffe has won this year. In August, she won the inaugural award for outstanding achievement by an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander at the Western Region Academy of Sports awards night.
"I was very proud of that. There are so many great athletes there so being picked is an honour," she said.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Nanga Mai Awards celebrate schools that have established a culture of respect, caring and inclusive teaching practices that recognise, value and meet the diverse needs of Aboriginal students.
"Nanga Mai is an Eora word for "to dream" and these awards embrace the diversity of all the schools and supporters who champion our students so they can follow their dreams," Ms Mitchell said.
Two students from Trangie Central School were also recognised.
Tawhiao Selway, who is currently in year 6, took home an award for outstanding achievement in sport.
He currently represents the western region in both tennis and netball and has been selected as part of an international netball squad to tour Fiji in December 2023.
Year 7 student Zalia Terry was awarded for her excellence in public speaking.
She made it into the regional finals for the Country Women's Association Public Speaking Competition and often performs the Welcome to Country in Wiradjuri at school events.
Ms Terry also uses her public speaking skills on the Minister's Student Council, officially known as DOVES (Department of Student Voices in Education & Schools), which advocates for students to the government.
Trangie Central School principal Gary Hansen said the school community was proud to see two of their own taking to the stage in Sydney to receive the awards.
"Well done to these students and congratulations - their achievements are certainly more than a one off thing. We hope they keep making us proud," he said.
"Their parents went down to support them and it was really good for our community. Hopefully we could even get a few more next year but everyone who won are well deserving students."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
