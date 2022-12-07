Performing recently at Darling Harbour for the 2022 Schools Spectacular, Narromine's students were smitten by the sights of the state's biggest city.
It's no surprise, for it's the first time in six years that students from Narromine Public School participated in one of the biggest events with more than 3,500 students performing.
"I loved all the colours and the gymnastic parts," said year three student Ava White, who danced for the first time at the SpecFest Flash Mob.
"Schools Spectacular was very fun to do ... it was inspiring."
Thirty-three students from years three to six and their teachers travelled five hours each way by coach to Darling Harbour to perform in the Flash Mob 'Creating our Future' dance with 247 students from 15 other schools.
They danced to the theme performed by Natasha Andrade and Anja Nissen, winners of The Voice 2014 and featured artists in this year's magical talent show of schools.
"We're from a small community in western NSW so for us it has been amazing. The students couldn't believe how big it was and how many people were there," school principal Denise Toohey said.
"The collegiality between the children is another massive positive, they're getting to meet a whole lot of people and being part of something bigger."
Ms Toohey said it had been six years since the students had taken part in Schools Spectacular following the easing of COVID pandemic restrictions.
"They are now relishing the chance to engage in co-curricular activities like school talent shows, excursions, and dancing en masse," Ms Toohey said.
"Their faces and comments were heartwarming. They were blown away by the venue, costumes, music, dancing, and the fact that there were more students in that performance than in our hometown," teacher and dance coordinator Belinda Edmunds said.
Mastering the steps for their dance number were held online by video conferencing and rehearsing outside of school while the pandemic restrictions were ongoing.
"The children have grown as far as working together as a team and staff have enjoyed the professional development of what high expectations are around dance as a performing arts discipline," Ms Toohey said.
The entire Schools Spectacular show will be broadcast on the Seven Network on Saturday, December 17 at 7pm, and another screening on Saturday, December 23 at 10.30pm after the Carols in the Domain.
