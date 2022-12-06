Daily Liberal
Anne Pope celebrates 30 years at Wellington Library

By Allison Hore
Updated December 6 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
Wellington Library assistant Anne Pope is celebrating 30 years of service. Picture supplied

If you've been to Wellington Library then you're probably familiar with the friendly face of library assistant Anne Pope who has been fostering a love of reading in the community for thirty years.

