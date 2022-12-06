If you've been to Wellington Library then you're probably familiar with the friendly face of library assistant Anne Pope who has been fostering a love of reading in the community for thirty years.
"I can't believe I've been here 30 years myself actually. But I love it, it's my dream job," she said.
Ms Pope has worked at Wellington Library as a library assistant since 1992, when the library had just one computer and was in a small building on the opposite end of Cameron Park.
An avid reader herself, when Ms Pope saw the job opening she jumped at the opportunity to apply.
"At school I used to spend my lunch hours helping out in the library. Working in a library was my dream job and that's where I wanted to be. But I didn't really think it was ever going to happen," she said.
"The position came up when my children were still young, my youngest was only two. I was a bit concerned, but I couldn't not go for it. And the rest is history and I'm still really happy here."
A lot has changed since Ms Pope started working at the library - now a "bright and spacious" building which offers a lot more than just books.
"We've grown with the technology changes. We've got e-books, audiobooks, movies - there's so much change that you have to move with the times so we don't lose people and they stay in touch with the library," she said.
Although it was her love of books that brought her into the library, it is her love of the people and the community that's made her stick around for so long.
"I have known a lot of the people for the whole thirty years and they still come here. The people that come in - young, old and in-between - they're so appreciative of the services we offer," said Ms Pope.
"You get to know them well, as a person, not just a customer, especially in a smaller community. We see people from all walks of life, and from everywhere."
For members of the community who may be socially isolated or socio-economically disadvantaged, the library can be a vital and non-judgemental space for connection, Ms Pope said.
"There's no pressure here. You can come in here no matter who you are or what your status in the community may be. You can come in here, find a chair and sit there and read the newspaper or just relax," she explained.
"We even have jigsaw puzzles set up. There's one man who comes in nearly daily just to put some pieces in the puzzle. And there's another lady who comes over in her lunch hour to put a few pieces in the puzzle. It's a community effort."
"There are so many different ways people use the library. But they know this is a safe space where no-one's going to ask them too many questions."
Being at the library for so long, Ms Pope has seen generations of readers come and go.
And, the most rewarding part of her job is seeing the kids she read to as youngsters in Storytime coming in as teenagers or bringing their own little ones along.
"I see people who I had for story time when they were little and now they bring their children to storytime. I get quite a bit of that," she said.
"Sometimes teenagers will come in and I will look at them and think they look familiar - but a lot taller. Then it clicks and I ask 'are you Warren' and they look at me and I'm like, 'you used to come to storytime'. It's funny, but it's great that they're still coming in."
