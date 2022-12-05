Kelly Cup TOTW: Healey continues to lead from the front as South Dubbo cult hero takes five

There were plenty of outstanding individual performances from Saturday's RSL Kelly Cup action with several players passing 50.
Newtown Tigers continued their hot start to the season while Macquarie White did what they do best, win.
Elsewhere, Rugby's captain once again led from the front to get his side a much-needed win while a South Dubbo cult hero took five wickets in his side's close win over Newtown Rhinos.
CYMS White and RSL Colts also scored wins as the battle for the top four spots heats up heading into the Christmas period with four points separating fourth place and eighth.
Macquarie White remains the only unbeaten team so far this season after nine rounds but Newtown Tigers are hot on their tails.
Let's have a look at the weekend's top performers.
The ever-reliable Rugby skipper once again led from the front on Saturday.
After Rugby kept Narromine to 9/119, Healey anchored the innings for his side as they successfully chased down the total with five overs remaining.
Healey finished on 70 not out from 105 balls, in an innings which included 11 fours to continue the opener's good run of form in recent weeks.
Just last week, Healey hit 119 for his side against the Newtown Kings, a knock which earned him a spot in the Team of the Week.
Dubbo's Brewery Shield skipper was brilliant once again for Newtown Tigers when they took out clubmates the Strikers.
McMullen made 43 at the top of the order for the Tigers before chipping in with 3/14 from 4.1 overs as his side scored a 101-run win.
The win for the Tigers keeps them in second place ahead of the two CYMS teams heading into the halfway point of the season.
In the same match as a man a few spots lower on this list, Nair led from the front for the Rhinos.
The Rhinos skipper entered the crease with his side in a solid spot on 3/70 before compiling a half-century.
Nair's innings ended on 64 from 70 balls but the Rhinos skipper did his job getting the side to 9/204 before they eventually fell just short against a determined Souths side.
A fierce competitor, Pettit dominated the Strikers' bowlers on Saturday to hit his first half-century of the season.
The wicket-keeper made 84 from 76 balls including hitting 12 fours for the Tigers as they made 186 before being bowled out.
Partnering McMullen at the crease, the two combined for a 99-run partnership to pile the pain on their clubmates to continue the Tigers' strong start to the season.
Smith's spectacular run of form continued for the victorious CYMS White on Saturday.
Opening the batting for his side, Smith made a patient 54 as CYMS White were bowled out for 217 before the all-rounder did the damage with the ball.
Smith took 4/34 during his spell of 7.5 overs as CYMS White continued their winning ways even without captain Matt Neill.
This season, Smith has emerged as one of the top openers in the competition and is among the leading run-scorers to date.
Batting at nine, Wheatland was brutal against Macquarie Blue on Saturday.
Wheatland hit 52 from just 38 balls at Lady Cutler 1 in an innings which included eight fours for CYMS White.
Coming to the crease with his side in a bit of trouble at 7/128, Wheatland combined with Smith to put the pressure back on the opposition.
While the man below Samson may have had the last laugh, the Rhinos bowler nearly pulled off an incredible individual performance to win his side the game.
After the Rhinos made 9/204 earlier in the day, Samson fired with the ball taking 4/28 off his eight overs to give his side every chance of winning the match.
Unfortunately, Samson's efforts came in a losing side as the Hornets chased down the runs late in the game.
A South Dubbo favourite, Crampton produced his best performance of the season on Saturday against Newtown Rhinos.
Bowling first at John McGrath 2, Crampton took 5/35 from his seven overs to help restrict the Rhinos to 9/204.
In reply, Souths' run chase was an entertaining one, with the match going down to the final three balls.
Mick Doughan hit a clever half-century as Souths got home with two balls remaining.
Without Neill, the experienced Thompson stood up in his absence.
Thompson also took four wickets to partner Smith with the ball as CYMS White sent somewhat of a statement to the rest of the competition.
Thompson finished with figures of 4/42 to help bowl out Macquarie Blue for just 130.
The win for CYMS White moves them into outright third on the ladder through the first seven matches of the season.
One of CYMS Green's youngest players, Clifford chipped in with the ball nicely against ladder-leaders Macquarie White on Saturday.
The under 16s CYMS star took 4/47 from seven overs, including the big wicket of Macquarie White captain Mark Wallace.
The young gun also chipped in with the bat as well, making 21 in CYMS Green's attempted run chase but the side just fell short in the end.
One reason why CYMS Green did fall short was Mansour's spell.
After going without luck early in the innings, Mansour took three late wickets to seal the game for Macquarie White and bowled well in tandem with Brad Turner who also picked up three wickets.
Finishing with figures of 3/15 from six overs, Mansour's impressive spell made sure CYMS Green's lower order departed without too much worry.
