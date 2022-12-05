Daily Liberal
Kelly Cup TOTW: Healey continues to lead from the front as South Dubbo cult hero takes five

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
December 6 2022 - 5:00am
South Dubbo's Joe Crampton took five wickets on the weekend for his side. Picture by Amy McIntyre

There were plenty of outstanding individual performances from Saturday's RSL Kelly Cup action with several players passing 50.

