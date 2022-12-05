Taronga Western Plains Zoo is home to two troops of Ring-tailed Lemurs. On an island next to the Hippos and the White-handed Gibbons you can find our breeding group (and new twins), along with the 17 strong troop. On the Savannah Lake (opposite the Zoo café and entrance) we have a Bachelor group of four males named Sava, Bean, Avello and Akondro. These four bachelors are the offspring of two different females from our breeding group and live cohesively together on their island with keepers visiting via boat to provide food, training, enrichment, and health checks.