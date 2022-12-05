Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Zoo Chat | Ring-tailed lemur twins add to Dubbo's troop

By Newsroom
December 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sikara and twins with other troop members looking on. Picture by Sasha Brook

At the end of September our troop welcomed two healthy little Ring-tailed lemur twins to experienced mother, Sikara. All of the 17 strong troop are taking their roles in communally raising the little twins seriously, with lots of allo-grooming and -parenting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.