At the end of September our troop welcomed two healthy little Ring-tailed lemur twins to experienced mother, Sikara. All of the 17 strong troop are taking their roles in communally raising the little twins seriously, with lots of allo-grooming and -parenting.
Like all Lemur species, Ring-tailed lemurs are found only on the Island of Madagascar, limited to the south and south-western portion of the island. They live in a variety of habitats including rainforests, subalpine and spiny bush forests. Unlike other lemurs, they spend large amounts of their time on the ground and use all 4 limbs to move along the forest floor whilst holding their impressive tails almost completely vertically.
Males and females are about the same size, weighing between 2-3kg. The species is widely known for their long black and white tail which can measure around 60cm in length and has 13 alternating black and white bands, with their tails adapted for visual and scent communication.
Ring-tailed lemurs live in social groups called a troop ranging in size from 3 to 25 individuals with a core group of adult females. Within these troops there is one dominant female followed by a well-ordered hierarchy of adult females, who are dominant over the males.
Ring-tailed lemurs are opportunistic omnivores, and their diet consists of fruits, vegetables, leaves, flowers, and some insects. They play an important ecological role as seed dispersers in Madagascar's rainforests contributing to its growth.
Lemurs are the most endangered mammal group in the world, with Ring-tailed lemurs classified as Endangered by the IUCN, with population numbers decreasing due to habitat loss and degradation due to agriculture and are sadly caught and sold in the illegal pet trade.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is home to two troops of Ring-tailed Lemurs. On an island next to the Hippos and the White-handed Gibbons you can find our breeding group (and new twins), along with the 17 strong troop. On the Savannah Lake (opposite the Zoo café and entrance) we have a Bachelor group of four males named Sava, Bean, Avello and Akondro. These four bachelors are the offspring of two different females from our breeding group and live cohesively together on their island with keepers visiting via boat to provide food, training, enrichment, and health checks.
