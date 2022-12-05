Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Matters of State | Christmas card design goes to a worthy winner

By Dugald Saunders
December 5 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders with Deputy Premier Paul Toole. Picture supplied

Congratulations to Lilly Butler, from St Mary's Primary School Dubbo, who has won my Christmas Card competition with her drawing of a family enjoying Christmas lunch on the farm!!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.