Matters of State | Christmas card design goes to a worthy winner

Congratulations to Lilly Butler, from St Mary's Primary School Dubbo, who has won my Christmas Card competition with her drawing of a family enjoying Christmas lunch on the farm!!
Chelsea Brook, also from St Mary's, took out second, while 3rd place went to Mudgee Public School's Maggie Blackman.
Congratulations and thank you to the hundreds of kids who entered - all of your designs were amazing!
Keep an eye on your mailboxes for Lilly's design!
***
READ ALSO:
Last week the NSW Nationals were in Dubbo to launch 'Our Vision for Regional Communities' - a new strategy to ensure the Dubbo electorate, and the rest of regional NSW, remains the best place to live, work, play and raise a family!
This includes:
A $5 million investment in scholarships to upskill existing health workers and attract new staff to regional communities,
A trial of contactless payments on regional bus services in Dubbo and Bathurst to make services easier to use,
A new welcome experience to be piloted across eight regional locations to support key workers to relocate to the regions and put down roots.
This is a vision for our region, built with our local communities in mind, and backed by real actions we know will make a difference to people's every day lives.
Read more: https://www.nsw.gov.au/regional-nsw/resources/our-vision-for-regional-communities
***
A taste of the Serengeti is coming straight to Dubbo, thanks to a $20 million investment from the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund for Taronga Western Plains Zoo!
This will see the construction of a large-scale Serengeti Plains Exhibit, 20 premium eco-cabins, and a new two-storey café, restaurant and function centre, complete with a pool and playground for the whole family to enjoy!
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is already home to award-winning accommodation and visitor experiences, and this funding will build on that with the Serengeti Visitor Experience.
We know visitors will also take in our region's other attractions, grab a bite to eat at our restaurants and cafés, pop into local businesses, and travel further afield to nearby towns and villages.
Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/going-wild-over-150-million-regional-tourism-boost/
***
Local seniors can come and collect a free copy of the 2023 Legal Topics for Seniors Diary from the Dubbo electorate office (Shop 1, 18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo) to help them plan for the year ahead.
The diaries have been incredibly popular over the years, so I'm happy to share that they're available once again!
This helpful diary provides practical tips and information about common issues impacting seniors, such as avoiding scams, planning for retirement, making a will, or getting financial help.
Seniors can also pre-order a free copy of the 2023 Legal Topics for Seniors Wall Calendar from the Legal Aid NSW website from 9 December.
Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/free-legal-diary-and-calendar-for-local-seniors/
***
Until next time,
Dugald
