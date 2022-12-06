Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Country Women's Association president Joy Beames talks recruitment drive during visit to Dubbo

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Women of all ages, whether they're from regions or cities, or who don't cook or knit yet are passionate about solving problems in their communities are the latest recruits the Country Women's Association (CWA) is interested in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.