Women of all ages, whether they're from regions or cities, or who don't cook or knit yet are passionate about solving problems in their communities are the latest recruits the Country Women's Association (CWA) is interested in.
That's the strong message the state CWA president, Joy Beames, reiterated in her first visit to Dubbo as leader of the largest women's organisation in NSW.
Mrs Beames, from Dunedoo, is in her first year as state president and vowed to be touring regional areas for the rest of her three year-term "because we need to address a lot of issues with NSW".
"They can come on board and be of great assistance to us. A lot of younger women had facilities to do research and bring their perspectives that older women aren't aware of," she said.
"They need to join and learn what we do and get something out of it.
"It doesn't matter if they're not into cooking, or craft or agriculture issues, there are too many facets to CWA and that's the beauty [of CWA], there's something for everyone."
She said that the "common thread about CWA being just tea and scones" should be discarded because it is no longer the image of the CWA.
Their membership base, over 8,000 in 370 branches across the state, has grown to include many women based in cities but remains linked to their roots in regions, she said.
"We have got incredible members in the city who blossomed being part of CWA ... well, we are country women and you can take the country to me[while I'm living in Sydney] ...we all belong to the country of Australia," Mrs Beames said.
They also have members employed in jobs that are "not traditionally for women" but are actively involved in CWA branches.
"One of our ladies went on to take a train driver's license and some asked, 'why, that's a man's job?'. Well, why can't she drive the train the same as any man? It's not seen as a traditional job for women but they're just as capable," Mrs Beames said.
Aside from agriculture and environmental issues, Mrs Beames said CWA branches are advocates and catalysts on issues concerning their communities as they are now heavily involved in international relations, environmental studies, and social and cultural issues facing the country.
She said the CWA is particularly interested in recruiting women who are not afraid to speak out about niggling issues in their communities, particularly those that had seen drought, bushfire, floods, mouse plague, and the series of floods this year.
"It would be good to see them [join CWA]. For a long time, they've been hidden in the background ... now they're speaking out and have a lot to offer.
"We need these women who can multi-task and see angles other women don't see."
Former CWA state president and international delegate Ruth Shanks, who leads the Dubbo branch, said it was unprecedented to see their organisation pivoting to the "changing times in this thine age".
The Dubbo branch, which started in 1922 is among the 14 branches in the Macquarie region with over 300 members, brought Mrs Beames to speak at their 100th-year year celebration.
Mrs Shanks said Dubbo is among branches in remote areas in the region that have initiated virtual meetings online which is among their latest initiatives.
"They don't have to be all young either, they can be any member. Some women say they can't join because they don't know how to cook, but maybe they can talk about their paid work, make-up, and other things for their branch.
"It's not all work, it can also be fun because we now have virtual meetings online which is something new so that members can attend a meeting if they work or live somewhere."
She said the recruitment and changes the CWA are initiating were "not changes simply for the sake of change" because it's meant for CWA "to try new ideas and see what works".
"As older women, we need to look at younger members as our granddaughters as we treat our own families," she said.
Narromine branch president Ruth Hando stood up to speak on behalf of senior CWA members who look forward to having younger members.
"Am a 1937 baby and on the way out ... it's marvelous to see this organisation is growing even if in some cases our seniors are hanging in there that's why we want to encourage young ones [to join].
"We need to encourage them and treat them right, we do not upset them."
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson joined Mrs Beames at the centenary celebration at the Oak Tree Retirement Village.
Mr Saunders said in his address that he was speaking not only as their local MP but also as their minister for agriculture who is "optimistic about the future" of agriculture in the state and the CWA's unwavering support for the industry.
He assured the CWA members that despite the series of natural disasters that affected regional and rural towns such as the worst drought, floods, mouse plague, COVID, varroa mite, Japanese encephalitis and recent floods, the value of the sector's overall production is increasing.
"It has been a rollercoaster and we've had floods again but our gross production has risen by $2 billion despite the things thrown at us ...We have many amazing things to look forward to in our region," Mr Saunders said.
"Groups like CWA help communities stick together playing an important role and we need that support ...that giving nature of the CWA that has kept this organisation strong."
To recognise the CWA's volunteer work in the community, Mr Dickerson said councilors will discuss a motion about dedicating a park bench commemorating the organisation's centenary.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
