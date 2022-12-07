Dubbo West Preschool is giving back to the community.
As a community based, parent managed, not for profit service that provides education for 240 children per week, the preschool likes to give back to the local community at Christmas time and in times of need.
Director of Dubbo West Preschool Cathryn Albert said they rely heavily on the community during the year.
"Our close connections always support us in what we do or provide us with learning opportunities for our children," she said.
Previously the preschool has supported farmers in need during the drought, the elderly in nursing homes, Macquarie Home Stay, Yawarra Community School and others.
"Last year we heard that Uniting needed community support for gifts for local children so we donated to the cause," she said.
"This year we decided we could involve our preschool community and the children could learn about giving."
The staff watched on as their wishing tree was embraced by the children and their families.
This prompted having conversations about what the children had learnt from their teachers and what the idea was behind giving at Christmas time.
"Thank you to our staff, families and children who gave so generously and some families who donated multiple times," Ms Albert said.
"This was a special project and we hope others in the community support the cause and drop gifts into the Uniting office in Gipps Street."
Bec Moses, Coordinator of the Permanency Support Program- Family Preservation and Intensive Family Preservation of Uniting Western and Far West NSW commented that Uniting and Dubbo West Preschool have a close working relationship and have done for many years.
"Dubbo West Preschool School reached out wanting to support Uniting's family preservation teams with the preschools giving tree," she said.
"Uniting staff are blown away by the response with well over 150 gifts collected this week."
These gifts will be greatly appreciated and will travel to Bourke, Broken Hill, Coonamble, Coonabarabran, Goodooga, Cobar, Waanarring, Gilgandra, Narromine and Dubbo.
"The gifts will brighten the Christmas morning of countless children and ease the financial burden for many parents who due to flooding are unable to travel to Dubbo to purchase Christmas gift," she said.
"Uniting would like to express our thanks to the parents, carers and children that have purchased a gift, your generosity is heart-warming."
