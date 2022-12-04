NSW Police are keeping cards close to their chest as the puzzling disappearance of a woman near Orange stretches into its fifth day.
When asked if a criminal investigation is underway or if anything of interest has been recovered, a spokesperson for police said: "There will be no further comment."
Esther Wallace was last seen early Wednesday morning. A companion said they were separated while hiking at Federal Falls about one kilometre south-west of Mount Canobolas.
There will be no further comment until the search concludes.- NSW Police on the search for missing person Esther Wallace
Five NSW Police units, the SES, RFS, and staff from Cabonne Council, NSW Parks and Wildlife Service, and Forestry NSW have trawled the circa-14-square-kilometre reserve since to no avail.
On Friday police told the Central Western Daily they were "keeping an open mind" in the search. No further updates were available at that time.
The fourth full day of searching wrapped-up about 7PM on Saturday due to poor lighting and "hazardous conditions." Work resumed on Sunday morning.
ACM understands dog and aerial search teams from Sydney are on standby but have so far not been utilised.
Helicopters could be heard overhead in the State Recreation Area on Friday evening. Fire trails and access roads have been severely damaged by heavy recent rain.
Officers from Central West Police District, the Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, PolAir, Chifley Rural Crime Investigators have contributed to the search.
A spokesperson for the SES said on Thursday: "A good rule of thumb is 48 hours at this time of year, you really want to be finding something."
Esther Wallace is 47 years old and of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair. Police believe she was wearing an orange jacket, black pants, and sandals at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts are urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
