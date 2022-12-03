Daily Liberal
Wellington Historical Society readying Old Police Station for museum re-opening

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:51pm, first published December 4 2022 - 5:00am
The Old Wellington Police Station will soon be home to the Wellington Museum. Picture supplied

After years of uncertainty about the future of the Wellington Museum, volunteers are putting the finishing touches on their new location at the old Wellington police station in preparation to re-open sometime after Christmas.

