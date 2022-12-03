After years of uncertainty about the future of the Wellington Museum, volunteers are putting the finishing touches on their new location at the old Wellington police station in preparation to re-open sometime after Christmas.
"The volunteers have been very busy but we're having fun. All we're really waiting for now is signage on the outside and a security system," said Dr Michael Augee, president of the Wellington Historical Society.
The Wellington Historical Society had called the Oxley Museum home since 1967. However, the museum's future at the site - on the corner of Warne and Percy Street in Wellington - became uncertain as the building fell into a state of disrepair.
In May 2022 the Oxley Museum's fate was sealed when the Dubbo Regional Council unanimously decided to dispose of the council-owned building.
The site was determined unsafe for an experience open to the public due to aged infrastructure that had not been maintained over an extended period.
Now, the Historical Society are finalising their move into the Old Wellington Police Station - also a council owned building. But with the space available to them in the new venue much smaller, the museum has had to shed a lot of their collection.
"We've needed a lot of community help because we're trying to fit a collection from a building which had ten display rooms, an outdoor school room, an outdoor slab hut and two large sheds into four rooms with no storage," Dr Augee said.
"Now we need to decide what to do with the stuff we can't fit into the limited space we have. We're relying on our partners at council to help with that. They're working on finding a place."
Dr Augee is urging people who may have donated items of personal or familial significance to the museum to get in touch with the historical society to check if it's able to be displayed or stored or whether it will have to be rehomed.
"We would rather items be returned to those sort of people and stay in the community than go to the Powerhouse in Sydney or something, to keep it local. Some of the items might have family connections, like great grandma's wedding dress," he said.
Despite the space challenges, Dr Augee said the historical society is pleased to move into a new space which holds a lot of history within its walls.
"There's really nothing quite like it. It's a terrific building, full of heritage but at the moment we're restricted to the newer parts of the building," he said.
"Eventually we'll be able to make use of some of the heritage areas like the cells - a couple of which go back to the 1840s, and they're in original condition. They haven't been updated or interior decorated - except with a bit of graffiti."
"That adds to its value as a tourist attraction, though primarily our function of the museum is to maintain things of heritage and interest to the Wellington community."
The Wellington Historical Society haven't yet set a date for when they will be reopening in the Old Police Station, but Dr Augee promises a "grand reopening" in the near future.
