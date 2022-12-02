Dubbo filmmaker Jose Sunny has once again delivered on his passion for cinematic storytelling, his latest film explores themes of nature and loneliness in an Indian story set in various Australian cities.
Microbiologist by profession and head of science at St John's College, Mr Sunny, will host two screenings of his 42-minute Indo-Australian film, Njan Mikhael (I am Mikhael), at Reading Cinemas in Dubbo on December 3.
READ ALSO:
For $10, audiences can experience a tale set in Kerala, South India, of a solitary man who was suddenly made to leave the land he spent most of his life living on and move to a city.
"I was trying to tell the story of a man who lived thirty years of his life in solitude, he was at peace, and had a lot of happiness, but when he came into society, for whatever reason he actually feels lonely," Mr Sunny said.
The film was completely shot in Australia with most of the scenes set in Dubbo. Some sequences were also filmed in Newcastle's townhall as well as the National Library of Australia in Canberra.
"We've tried to actually find places that are similar to the geography of Kerala, so it's like telling the story in Australia but we've tried to make Australia Kerala," Mr Sunny said.
"Everyone, irrespective of the language and irrespective of the country, should be able to relate with the idea [of] the film," Mr Sunny said.
The filmmaker believed loneliness as an emotion was complicated and had a lot of depth. Through the film he also asks the question of who owns land? Someone who lived off of it all their life or the multinational company who evicts them.
The work of actors around NSW, technicians from Australia and India as well as contributions by renowned Indian music director Mejjo Joseph feature in the film. Furthermore, famous Indian vocalist Haricharan is behind the film's main soundtrack.
After several screenings and entering film festivals in various parts of the world, the Malayalam language feature has earned international acclaim.
From being the official selection at Venice shorts to winning this year's 'Best Narrative Feature' at Istanbul Film Awards and 'Best Music Director' at Dubai's Indie Film Festival, Njan Mikhael has received 20 awards so far.
The film premiered in Kochi before being having it's Australian premier at Sydney's Parramatta. Njan Mikhael was well received in Canberra, Newcastle, Adelaide already and will be shown in Melbourne, Liverpool and Auckland next weekend.
For tickets, visit https://www.ticketebo.com.au/njanmikhael
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.