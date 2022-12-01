The search for a woman who went missing at Federal Falls, near Orange, has officially entered its third day.
At 9am on Friday, NSW Police confirmed the search for Esther Wallace was continuing after emergency services had been unable to locate her.
At 8am on Wednesday, November 30, emergency services responded to reports that a woman had become separated from a companion whilst bushwalking at Federal Falls through the Mount Canobolas State Recreation Area, approximately 20km south-west of Orange.
Officers from Central West Police District supported by the Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, PolAir, Chifley Rural Crime Investigators as well as the State Emergency Services, Cabonne Council, NSW Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry NSW commenced a large-scale search of the area.
Ms Wallace is 47 years old and of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair. She was wearing an orange jacket, black pants and sandals at the time of disappearance.
SES unit commander in Orange, Rob Stevens, had previously stated that the first 48 hours in any missing persons search was crucial - a benchmark which has now been surpassed.
"This time of year, without appropriately warm clothing at night and more critically water, you want to be looking at trying to get some sort of idea where they are within the first 48 hours," he said on Thursday.
"That's assuming the person lost is uninjured. A good rule of thumb is 48 hours at this time of year, you really want to be finding something."
When NSW Police were asked if there had been any sign of the woman during the search, a spokesman added that there were "no further updates at this stage."
Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts are urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
