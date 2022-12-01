Newtown's early season RSL Whitney Cup form may have surprised some but not captain Mitch Russo or the rest of his squad.
The Tigers sit three points clear at the top of the ladder following the opening part of the season and will take on South Dubbo Hornets at No.1 Oval in round six of the competition on Saturday.
With only one loss to their name so far, the Tigers will enter the match as the competition's most in-form side but Saturday's match won't be an easy one after the Hornets broke their losing drought last weekend against RSL Colts.
While many people thought RSL Colts, CYMS, Macquarie and Newtown would be fighting for spots in the top three, Russo admitted he isn't surprised his side are in first place.
"It's not a surprise, as a group we know we can achieve good things but I guess a few results have surprised a few people," he said.
"Souths knocking off RSL Colts last week puts us on top, it's a weird old season.
"There is a lot more competition this season and I think it's not just the four teams who can win games as it has been the last few years.
"Now all six teams are a chance of winning games this year."
It had been several seasons since Souths had won a match prior to their win over RSL and Russo believes their recent success makes them a dangerous opposition.
"Souths are a team you can't take lightly, especially at the moment now that they have a bit of confidence after last week," he said.
"They'll have their morale high and will be looking to knock us off too."
Instead, the experienced Mat Finlay will step back into the top grade and the Newtown skipper believes Souths can become one of the competition's best sides.
"They've got a really nice group of young blokes coming through and the guidance from 'Rummo' (Greg Rummans) has been good," he said.
"You can tell how much they are enjoying their cricket, last week was just a big stepping stone for them so the sky is the limit."
Last weekend, Newtown knocked off defending premiers CYMS in convincing fashion, being ruthless with the ball before firing with the bat.
The Tigers skipper believes his side has bought into what they are trying to achieve on the field and the wins are a real team effort.
"All year we've tried to keep things as simple as possible, we bowl full and straight while setting a field to it," he said.
"Our bowlers are bowling really well to the field and if we can continue doing that then hopefully the wins keep on coming."
A pair of players were brilliant for Newtown last week with Steve Skinner dominant with the bat while George Smith took three wickets.
Russo knows the pair have been nothing short of crucial to the team's success, especially over the last month.
"Steve has been our best all year and our most consistent with the bat and ball," he said.
"He's one of the main reasons why we are winning so many games.
"George has come in for his first year and has taken the cricket community by storm. He is bowling well and taking wickets, he is just doing a simple job."
Meanwhile, RSL Colts will be looking to get back in the winner's circle when they host Rugby at No.2 Oval.
Both sides are coming off losses last weekend but will welcome back their Western Zone representatives for the clash.
Marty Jeffrey will be the man to watch after hitting a century for Western in their win over Riverina while Rugby's Ben Wheeler hit a century last time the two sides met.
CYMS will also welcome back two Western Zone reps for their match against Macquarie at No.3 Oval.
The defending champions CYMS have lost their last two matches and will be looking to turn things around against a determined Macquarie outfit who enjoyed a good win last week.
All matches will begin at 1pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
