After years of working in the corporate world in Melbourne, Luke Doyle is ready for a change. Now, he's heading to Dubbo to step into the classroom as one of Teach For Australia's first associates in NSW.
"I'm absolutely pumped to be able to put my passion for maths together with my love of teaching," he told the Daily Liberal.
"This program will be the perfect way to learn how to teach - I can just come straight in and start doing it and learn on the job."
In a first for NSW, five Teach For Australia associates will be heading to the central west next year to work at Catholic secondary schools in Dubbo, Wellington, Orange and Lithgow.
The trainees - all from different professional backgrounds - will complete a two-year Masters of Teaching through Australian Catholic University while working in a classroom.
The cohort will begin teaching in Term 1, 2023, and will receive ongoing coaching and mentoring.
Mr Doyle studied statistics in university and has been working in the corporate sector as a statistician for five to six years. But it's teaching where his passion lies and he is excited to start his journey at St John's College in Dubbo.
"After I left school I taught in Vanuatu for half of a year, on a volunteer program. And I was a teacher's aide in my home town of Yarrawonga for about six months as well," he said.
"I think those experiences kind of planted the seed in my mind and I've always had it in the back of my mind even through my corporate career."
Teach For Australia CEO Melodie Potts Rosevear said Teach For Australia's program aims to bring exceptional graduates and career changers - like Mr Doyle - to classrooms in rural, regional and low socioeconomic communities.
"At a time when schools across the nation are working hard to secure the workforce their students need, we welcome this opportunity to bring additional people to the profession in NSW, to work alongside the dedicated teachers and principals already serving students," she said.
Since 2010, the program has brought more than 1,200 new teachers to the profession across 300 schools in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory.
To celebrate the program coming to NSW for the first time - and Teach For Australia's partnership with the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst - key stakeholders gathered at St John's College in Dubbo on Wednesday.
"This was my first look at the school this morning. I got to visit their little ag section with a few animals, and we saw a performance in their theatre space. It's a really good facility here," Mr Doyle said.
Executive Director of Schools at the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst, Mrs Christina Trimble, said the diocese is "delighted" by the partnership which comes ahead of the NSW Government's plan to bring 50 Teach For Australia associates into public schools from 2024.
"The commitment that TFA and these Associates have to regional areas is most welcome in assisting Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst to continue to provide quality teachers to students living in rural areas," she said.
Growing up in a regional area himself, Mr Doyle is excited to escape the hustle and bustle of the city again and settle down in Dubbo with his partner who works in the healthcare sector.
"My girlfriend and I both understand the dynamics of being in a country town and that's something that was also a drawcard for us," he said.
"We're a bit tired of the fast-paced Melbourne life and are looking forward to settling down in Dubbo."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.