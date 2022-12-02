Daily Liberal
Eugowra residents struggling to cope mentally in aftermath of flood

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 2 2022 - 11:30am
Central West Lifeline CEO speaking to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his trip to Eugowra in the aftermath of the flood. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Residents of flood-ravaged towns who are still trying to come to terms with what they have lost are finding themselves re-living the night of the disaster over and over again.

