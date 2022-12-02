Residents of flood-ravaged towns who are still trying to come to terms with what they have lost are finding themselves re-living the night of the disaster over and over again.
Stephanie Robinson is the CEO of Lifeline Central West and she and her colleagues have been offering support to towns communities as Eugowra and Forbes in the aftermath of the weather event which tore through homes and businesses.
"For some people, they are having trouble sleeping because they are still in that state of heightened alert, particularly when there's a weather event like the other night when it started raining," she said.
"They're saying that those things, they wouldn't normally even think about it, but now they are. For many people there, they are re-living some of those times."
READ ALSO:
With more than two weeks having passed since the disaster first hit, the CEO said now was more important than ever for people to focus on their mental health.
"After all that initial support leaves, that can be the time when there's a slump in people's mental health and how they're doing," she said.
"We want to be around at that time when the cameras fade and when the support of the services and armies of helpers goes. That's when the reality sets in of the long road to recovery."
While Ms Robinson noted they would need to scale back the amount of time they are on the ground in Eugowra, she did say the plan was for a Lifeline presence to be in the town "at least" twice a week going forward.
The CEO was in Eugowra on Monday, as the community laid to rest Diane Smith, who died when the car she was driving got trapped in floodwaters.
Monday was quite a significant day as they buried Dianne, who was an incredibly well-loved member of that community," Ms Robinson said.
"It was a hard day which was why we were there. They will probably be mourning the loss of not only a beloved community member, but of their collective losses. Whether that be property or a loss of safety, all of those things would be intensely felt."
As for the roadmap forward, Ms Robinson believes in training members of the community now so that when another event happens, support can be offered as quick as possible.
"We know that when people have gone through an event like this, their brain is muddled, their brain is full of all sorts of things. Their emotions, they start to notice what they don't have and what they've lost," she said.
"We need to find who the best people to give some training to so that when, and we know that it probably is a when, the next potential incident happens, there are already those who can recognise when people are struggling."
On Friday, Premier Dominic Perrottet said the NSW Government had increased the number of mental health clinicians and workers deployed in the Central West, to provide support to flood ravaged communities.
"We understand it has been an incredibly stressful and upsetting time for people in our flood affected towns and communities. We are committed to providing whatever support we can to help people who are doing it tough," Mr Perrottet said.
"Today I am also announcing an immediate funding boost for Lifeline Central West to increase its Rapid Response Program currently active on the ground, with six additional crisis counsellors, new vehicles and funding for fuel, and accommodation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.