The festive season is upon us and Narromine is getting the party started early with a free community Christmas event featuring a lineup of massive musical acts.
The annual Narromine Venetian Carnival community Christmas party will be held on Friday December 2, at Cale Oval in Narromine. And this year promises to be bigger than ever - thanks to a NSW Government grant - with kids activities, Christmas market stalls and free live music.
The all-star lineup for the event includes five-time Golden Guitar winning country singer Amber Lawrence, who will perform two sets - one at 5:00pm featuring new music from her 'Kids Gone Country' album and a second at 9:00pm playing all her classics.
Ms Lawrence said she was "very excited" to be headlining the event.
Also playing on the night will be one of Australia's favourite country-rock acts the Viper Creek Band, who will take to the stage at 9:15pm, and up-and-coming local country singer Georga Mae.
"I'm so excited to be playing at the Narromine Venetian Carnival and opening for the amazing Amber Lawrence and The Viper Creek Band," said Ms Mae.
"If you're looking for something to do for the weekend why not head on out to Narromine for a great night of festivities and live music."
If you're feeling lucky, the Lions and Rotary clubs of Narromine will be continuing their tradition of hosting a ham and chicken wheel from 5:40pm. Organisers expect hams and chickens will run out quickly, so be sure to get in early.
The family-friendly event is funded in part by the NSW Government's $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW grant scheme. Narromine Council received $239,651 in July this year to host five major events, including the Venetian Carnival and two other Christmas events.
"After years of drought followed by a global pandemic, it's time for our communities to come together again and thrive once more," said member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders.
On Saturday December 10 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm, the Trangie Action Group is hosting a Dandaloo street Christmas party featuring free live music, market stalls, kids' activities, rides and free food.
Local shops will also be open late - a perfect opportunity to catch up on your Christmas shopping.
Wrapping up Narromine's Christmas event calendar will be the Tomingley Harvest Festival and Christmas Market, set to be held on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December at Quentin Park Alpacas & Studio Gallery.
More than just a market the event will feature live music, free activities for the kids, food vans, fun and - of course - alpacas.
Gates at Cale Oval will open at 4pm on Friday night, bring a picnic rug and chairs to sit on.
