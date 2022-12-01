Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Golden-guitar winner Amber Lawrence to headline Narromine Venetian Carnival Christmas event

AH
By Allison Hore
December 1 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Lawrence, the Viper Creek Band and Georga Mae will put on a free show at the Narromine Christmas event on Friday. Pictures supplied

The festive season is upon us and Narromine is getting the party started early with a free community Christmas event featuring a lineup of massive musical acts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.