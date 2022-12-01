She might have seen her side fall agonisingly short of a place in the Western Women's Rugby League under 16s grand final, but Goannas co-coach Peta Powyer couldn't have been more proud of her players last weekend.
The Goannas led 20-16 with five minutes remaining in the semi-final at Kennard Park but Woodbridge scored late on and then produced some desperate defence in the final seconds to keep Powyer and Kaitlyn Mason's side at bay and secure a two-point win.
"Yes, it's disappointing to lose and the girls were pretty disappointed in the sheds," Powyer said.
"But, at the same time, looking at where these girls have come from at the start of the season, for most it was their first shot at league.
"When these girls first came together there wasn't a whole lot of ball skill at training or even talking because they didn't know each other."
READ ALSO:
Seeing the Goannas develop as people and friends, as well as players, has been one of the real highlights for coaches across all grades this year.
From the under 12s through to opens, each of the Goannas teams this season featured players who hadn't participated in the tackle format of the game before.
Seeing the way they were welcomed into the club meant a huge amount to Powyer, who is also the club president as well as co-coach of under 18s and player-coach in the open-age side.
"Goannas, as a club, we've built a sisterhood over the past few years," she said.
"We've had the opens here since 9am cheering them on and the club culture we try to create is one of everyone being there for each other.
"It's great to see. If a player goes down injured everyone messages them to make sure they're okay and the club is interested in whether they're okay and what the recovery plan is.
"The club culture, it makes it a good club to be a part of and I'm very happy to be in this club."
While a semi-final defeat left the Goannas under 16s players shattered at full-time last weekend, the performance against Woodbridge was the perfect example of how far the side had come.
The under 16s lost each of their first two games as they came to grips with the competition, but soon the side starting putting together winning performances.
They finished the regular season in second, level on points with Woodbridge.
Woodbridge began the better in Sunday's semi-final and opened the scoring through a first try for electric fullback Elizabeth McGregor in the opening minutes. The ensuing kick-off from the Goannas was left to go dead and from the following set powerhouse Sala-Joy Camaira muscled her way over.
Halfback Demi Owens, one of the many who hadn't played tackle before this year, converted the try to put her side up 8-6.
Owens was sin-binned for a high shot during the first half and Woodbridge took advantage, scoring again through McGregor, and while Zakiah Jenkins again hit back for the hosts, the visitors' flying fullback went over again to secure a first-half hat-trick and make it 16-12 at the break.
Despite the warm conditions, the Goannas dominated the start of the second stanza and a second four-pointer for Camaira levelled it up and then an awkwardly bouncing Owens grubber evaded Woodbridge and Indiana Boreham was on hand to plant it down and help put her side up 20-16 with 14 minutes remaining.
Just when it appeared that might be enough to get the Goannas through, Woodbridge scored with four minutes remaining and Indigo Heard had the simple job of kicking the conversion from right in front to put her side up by two.
The Goannas threw everything at Woodbridge in the final moments but the visitors hung on to secure a grand final date with the Vipers.
With the likes Camaira, Jenkins, Owens and Malaya Gibson again performing well in the defeat, Powyer added she was eager to watch their development in the coming years.
"I'm extremely excited," Powyer said.
Saturday's under 16s grand final will kick-off at 2pm at Kennard Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.