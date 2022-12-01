Peter Stanley already has one Mudgee Cup win to his name but now he wants more with two chances running Friday's meeting.
Trained at Wellington by Stanley, Not Negotiating will feature in the Robert Oatley Mudgee Cup Showcase (1600m) while The Long Run has been listed as the first emergency.
For Not Negotiating, it could be the end of a strong campaign which has feature running in The Little Dance at Royal Randwick last month while having run at Hawkesbury and Warwick Farm.
Looking ahead to Mudgee Cup Day, Stanley said his two chances should perform admirably due to their vast experience.
"They are both honest old mares and have the right to be in that sort of a race," he said.
"God bless them both, I hope they can both run a place."
Defending Mudgee Cup champion Not Negotiating will jump out of barrier eight for the showcase race and Stanley has full faith the mare can repeat her strong run from 12 months ago.
"She's been there and done that, she just needs to repeat the performance then everything will be right," he said.
"They both drew pretty handy which isn't too bad."
The Long Run could be a late addition to the Cup field but has also been nominated to run in the Montrose Mudgee Cup Day Sprint Showcase (1200m), an event her trainer believes she can adapt well to.
"If she doesn't get a run in the Cup then she will go round in the Sprint," he said.
"The mile suits her better but she can sprint when she is on top of the game which she is at the moment."
Stanley is one of few trainers with horses in the Cup from the country, with the likes of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Kris Lees, Kim Waugh and James Cummings all set to have horses run.
In the past, something trainers have been overly thrilled with was the influx of Sydney-based trainers coming to win Country Cups, especially after they were made The Big Dance qualifiers.
But regardless of how the qualification process works, Stanley admitted he won't complain and will instead just focus on preparing his horses the best he can.
"It is a Country Cup isn't it, there is a lot of people who want to argue about the way they've put it out or how they did it and all that," he said.
"Racing NSW is running so all we have to do is follow suit."
Brett Robb's A Magic Zariz will run in the Cup as well while Dar Lunn's Miss Twenty Two is listed as an emergency.
Lunn's highly-rated sprinter Classy Rebel will feature in the same race as The Long Run as will Kylie Kennedy's Wild Rocket and Robb's Morgenstern.
The 2022 Robert Oatley Mudgee Cup Showcase (1600m) will jump at 4:54pm.
