Western Zone's Bradman Cup campaign will begin this weekend and coach Greg Rummans couldn't be more excited to work with the exciting next generation of cricketers.
Rummans will once again coach Western's Bradman Cup (under 16s) side, with the group to begin the competition on Saturday with a pair of matches.
Four Dubbo juniors will be in action for Western, with Max Richardson to captain the team while Cooper Giddings, Cooper Townsend and Aydan Hunt also named in the squad.
Ahead of their opening games against Riverina and ACT, Rummans is looking forward to seeing the junior stars in action.
"I'm pretty happy with what we are taking away this year, probably the biggest thing they have going for them this year is the competition for spots," he said.
"Some really good kids missed out which is a nice position for Western to be in, we aren't really taking anyone who hasn't said 'I want that spot'.
"Everyone has demanded selection, someone like Cooper Townsend demanded selection and Cooper Pullen along with Baden Lewis was the same.
"They've probably got the jump over some older kids who weren't going badly, it was just that these young ones were going so well."
Townsend is one of five underage players in the group and his Western coach said he demanded selection in his first year in the division.
"With Cooper, in particular, we thought at the start he was going well but so were a lot of the other boys," he said.
"We thought he'd have his chance next year but the way he has batted, he has jumped the queue really well.
"It's a nice problem to have but I understand it is tough for some kids, that's just the way it goes sometimes."
South Dubbo young gun Harry Roscarel will bat in the top order for the side and Rummans admitted he was tempted to give the West Wyalong product captaincy but opted against it.
"It's a very strong batting group, the bowling isn't too bad either," he said.
"Our spinners are very strong, we are probably a bit on the younger side which isn't bad, they'll just keep getting better.
"Blake Dillon will lead the way with the paceman and will have some good guys around him to bowl some seam up."
"He is a very promising all-rounder from Parkes, he had a good carnival with the Western CHS team," he said.
"He will send down the ball at a good pace, obviously the batting with Harry (Roscarel) and Tom Blowes will be good."
Hunt will provide a strong spinning option while Giddings and Richardson will likely feature in the side's middle order during the tournament.
