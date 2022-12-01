The Nightwatchmen: Four ways the MoneyQuest Megahit could change the game

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
The MoneyQuest Megahit competition is in full swing after a rain-interrupted first few weeks and there have been some exciting matches, to say the least.
Souths were an outsider in some people's minds last weekend and defeated Rugby while RSL Colts are yet to win a game after losses to Newtown and Macquarie.
Since becoming part of the RSL Whitney Cup, the tournament has become a lot more competitive but could it be even better?
Several older players around Dubbo sometimes struggle to get through games for their club sides.
Well, let's have a look at a few ways the Friday night T20 competition could get bigger and better.
One thing I love about Orange District Cricket Association's Bonnor Cup (their Megahit equivalent) is the fact they can have marquee players from other towns feature in their competition.
Teams who play in the competition are able to have two players in their side from outside of the association which invites some of the best players in Dubbo or Parkes for example a chance to play against different opponents.
Now Dubbo's Megahit competition has had marquee players in the past but these were sponsor-based, for example, South Dubbo had our mayor Mathew Dickerson in their side.
The only problem I can see is the travel but the opportunity for players from Bathurst and Orange to test themselves in Dubbo would be very enticing I believe.
Imagine someone like Cooper Brien lining up for Rugby along with Ben Wheeler, Jacob Hill and so on.
As someone who is about to play in the Bonnor Cup, I can't wait to see what the competition is like and I'm sure there are players from outside of Dubbo who will the same way about our competition.
Just how many marquee players in a side would I have? Probably just the one considering we only have six teams compared to the 10 Bonnor Cup outfits but without a doubt, there would be interest from outsiders.
Dubbo has previously had the 'maxi over' where all runs scored are doubled but having a power surge like in the BBL could make things very interesting.
For those who aren't familiar with the concept, the fielding side is allowed to have two outfielders for the first four overs before that number increases to five. However, between overs 10-18 the batting side can choose when the powerplay restrictions reapply, something which constantly increases the scoring rate.
Power surges have also been a tactical ploy in the BBL especially, with teams sometimes choosing to take the last two overs to swing as hard as they can or taking advantage of having two set batters who could pile on the runs.
Even if the Dubbo District Cricket Association opted to bring the maxi-over concept, it could bring more life to the matches.
The maxi over was a fun initiative that was brought into the competition a few seasons ago and allowed the batting side to choose the bowler prior to the over, once selected, they could not be changed.
I remember playing a final against South Dubbo where the match was flipped on its head due to the maxi over going for over 30, imagine the totals which could occur if someone like Chris Morton and Mitch Bower had double runs for an over.
I know towns like Narromine have their own competition but inviting them and Gilgandra to join our competition could grow the game in both towns.
Last season I floated the idea about possibly having a development team in the competition but the logical option would be to include the pair of surrounding towns.
Narromine currently have RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup sides with the hope one day they will eventually have an RSL Whitney Cup side so why not invite them?
To my knowledge, Narromine currently has a T20 competition on Friday nights and I believe Gilgandra has something similar but they could have bye-rounds when they feature in Dubbo.
Jon Kilby and Matt Everett are just two Gilgandra players who could feature in the side, while the opportunity to play under lights would be very enticing for guys from out of Dubbo.
Gilgandra was in the competition a few seasons ago along with a Dubbo development side and I think bringing in along with Narromine would be a great thing for the game.
Scrap the clubs
I saved the best for last.
I think a great way to make things interesting for the Megahit would be to remove the clubs and bring in franchises.
More than a decade ago teams like the Pastoral Pirates existed and the squad was filled with players for all six clubs in Dubbo.
This could be a great way to reinvent the game in Dubbo, especially with some of the older players not being too keen on playing Friday night matches.
I would take the six RSL Whitney Cup captains to lead the franchises and give them two or three players from their own club to keep while the rest of the players are out for the taking.
A draft night could be held where captains pick their teams while players watch on, eagerly anticipating where and who they will play with for the season.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
