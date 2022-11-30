Goannas under 14s coach Ben Bruce is aware making a grand final is a tough feat but now he is hoping his side can finish their season with a title on Saturday.
Bruce's side will take on the undefeated Woodbridge under 14s in the Western Women's Rugby League grand final on Saturday at Wellington's Kennard Park after the Goannas' opens team earned the right to host the deciders.
Following a strong win 40-8 against the Vipers last weekend, Bruce believes the squad were at their best and hopes they can repeat the effort again.
"They seem pretty excited, it was pretty handy," he said.
"The scoreboard blew out further than what I thought, it was still a good win."
The Goannas will enter the game as the away side after finishing third following the regular season but will have the advantage of playing at Kennard Park, a venue they have featured on several times during the competition.
After the 2021 season was played earlier this year due to COVID-19, Bruce admitted it will be nice for the squad and their families to not be on the road as much before such a big match.
"It's nice not having to travel very far," he said.
"Last competition the girls made it and we had to travel to Orange or Bathurst.
"So it's pretty good to have it locally."
Unlike sides such as the Panorama Platypi, the Goannas aren't exactly associated with one particular town, having hosted games in Wellington, Dubbo and Nyngan throughout the season to date.
Like all the sides within the club, the under 14s side is made up of players from all over but Bruce knows they've gelled together during the tournament.
"We've got a few girls who are hanging around from the last competition," he said.
"We've got girls from Narromine, Parkes and Forbes so it's a pretty widespread team."
Each year the Western Women's Rugby League competition grows bigger and bigger, being the only chance for females to play the tackle version of the sport as league tag is played during the winter months.
Before their biggest match of the season, Bruce said some girls in the side haven't played a lot of rugby league but are used to being tackled in a different code.
"We've got a few girls who normally play rugby so there isn't much experience playing league but most of them have a background through tag," he said.
The Goannas under 14s will be one of two sides from the club in action on the grand final day along with the opens but Bruce is proud of his team regardless of Saturday's result.
"To make any grand final is an achievement so we will just go out there and try our best which hopefully means we come away with a win," he said.
Saturday's match will kick off at 12:30pm.
