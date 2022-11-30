The Mitchell Highway has reopened in both directions at Nyngan after an earlier truck crash.
The highway was closed in both directions due to the B-Double crash near Mulla Road.
Diversions have been lifted and traffic conditions have returned to normal.
The Mitchell Highway is closed in both directions at Nyngan due to a truck crash.
The B-double crash occurred near Mulla Road.
Traffic is now diverting via Tottenham Road, Tabratong Crossing Road and The Bogan Way in each direction between Nevertie Tottenham and Nyngan.
The diversion is suitable to all vehicles and will add an extra 30 minutes travel time.
Emergency services are on scene while council and traffic crews are attending.
Motorists should also, exercise care, allow some extra travel time and follow directions of emergency services.
