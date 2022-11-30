Daily Liberal
Updated

Mitchell Highway at Nyngan closed in both directions following truck crash

By Newsroom
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 8:28am
The truck crashed at Nyngan this morning. Picture by Live Traffic NSW

UPDATE:

The Mitchell Highway has reopened in both directions at Nyngan after an earlier truck crash.

Local News

